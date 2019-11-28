CenturyLink Expands Fiber Network in Europe

Expansion brings high-speed connectivity and increased network capabilities, further powering digital business



LONDON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To further power digital business growth in Europe, CenturyLink, Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2651483-1&h=2611966090&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2651483-1%26h%3D2784576544%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fnews.centurylink.com%252F%26a%3DCenturyLink%252C%2BInc.&a=CenturyLink%2C+Inc.] has built new metro networks in Madrid, Spain and Marseille, France and is connecting an additional 90 data centers to its network in six core markets. These strategic expansions, in key hubs of business and commerce in Europe, will deliver high-speed connectivity and advanced technology solutions through CenturyLink's secure, global network.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036122/CenturyLink_Expands_Europe_Fiber_Network.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036122/CenturyLink_Expands_Europe_Fiber_Network.jpg]



"Our new fiber expansions in Europe take CenturyLink's network and technology services deeper and closer to our customers," said Richard Warley, regional president, EMEA, CenturyLink. "This puts us where we need to be to meet their growing and evolving digital business needs, as well as enhance their customer experience with new technology solutions. This regional investment reflects CenturyLink's global focus to continue enhancing our significant fiber network for fueling innovation."



Madrid





-- CenturyLink built a metro network footprint of 40 route miles, creating

a ring that spans major business districts, including the city center,

financial areas, and Madrid's Silicon Alley.

-- The infrastructure will connect key enterprise buildings and an initial

five core data centers to CenturyLink for providing fast, secure

networking solutions.

Marseille





-- CenturyLink's expansion in Marseille, one of Europe's largest digital

gateways, enhances its ability to deliver both local and international

connectivity services.

-- CenturyLink built out a dense metro fiber footprint, creating a ring

that spans major business districts, including multiple enterprise

buildings and, initially, three core data centers.

-- The infrastructure will connect key landing stations in Marseille which

will provide access to strategic sub-sea cables connecting to the Middle

East, Far East and East Africa.

-- This network foundation will provide enterprise and wholesale customers

with direct access to localized transport and IP services in Marseille

and route diversity options that maximize network availability and

minimize latency.

Data Centers





-- CenturyLink is connecting 90 additional data centers to its network

within the UK and Ireland, Benelux, DACH, Nordics, Southern Europe and

Eastern Europe.

-- The data centers will be equipped to offer a mix of virtual network

services and applications, as well as deliver high-performance

connections to leading private and public cloud service providers,

including AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

-- The network connection of 50 data centers is expected to be completed by

the end of 2019. The additional 40 data centers are expected to be

network connected by mid-2020.

Today's news builds on CenturyLink's announcement [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2651483-1&h=517146947&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2651483-1%26h%3D2852986659%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fnews.centurylink.com%252F2019-07-23-CenturyLink-Expands-Fiber-Network-Across-U-S-and-Europe%26a%3Dannouncement&a=announcement] earlier this year that it is creating an extensive 4.7-million fiber mile intercity fiber network across the U.S. and parts of Europe.



Key Facts





-- CenturyLink is expanding its fiber network infrastructure in Europe. The

company built new metro networks in Madrid and Marseille and is

connecting an additional 90 data centers to its network.

-- CenturyLink's robust global fiber network is one of the most deeply

peered and well-connected in the world, with approximately 450,000

route-miles of fiber, over 2,200 public and private data center

connections and over 150,000 on-net, fiber-fed enterprise buildings.

-- In Europe, CenturyLink connects to over 400 public and private data

centers and more than 2,000 on-net, fiber-fed enterprise buildings.

Additional Resources





-- For more information on CenturyLink in EMEA and its business products

and services, please visit: www.centurylink.co.uk

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2651483-1&h=4157925041&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2651483-1%26h%3D143166

8042%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.centurylink.co.uk%252F%26a%3Dwww.centu

rylink.co.uk&a=www.centurylink.co.uk]

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2651483-1&h=3592822810&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2651483-1%26h%3D750987049%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fnews.centurylink.com%252F%26a%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fnews.centurylink.com%252F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.centurylink.com%2F].



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628320/CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628320/CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg ]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036122/CenturyLink_Expands_Europe_Fiber_Network.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2651483-1&h=1818934498&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2651483-1%26h%3D1650056282%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F1036122%252FCenturyLink_Expands_Europe_Fiber_Network.jpg%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F1036122%252FCenturyLink_Expands_Europe_Fiber_Network.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1036122%2FCenturyLink_Expands_Europe_Fiber_Network.jpg]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628320/CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2651483-1&h=2537065411&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2651483-1%26h%3D4048402116%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F628320%252FCENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F628320%252FCENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F628320%2FCENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Tara Verrek, +44 7824-596-007, tara.verrek@centurylink.com



Web site: http://www.centurylink.com/



