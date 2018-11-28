Pixalate adds 12 new MRC accredited metric areas; becomes first fraud detection company accredited for SIVT filtration across display, in-app, vi

Ad fraud protection company now has 17 metric areas accredited by the MRC in order to address today's cross-platform risk challenges



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate [http://www.pixalate.com/], the world's first cross-platform ad fraud detection and prevention platform, today announced it has received accreditation from the Media Rating Council [http://mediaratingcouncil.org/] (MRC) for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic ("SIVT") detection and filtration for Connected TV/over-the-top (OTT) video ad impressions (an industry-first), as well as mobile in-app video and display ad impressions, and desktop and mobile web video ad impressions.



Overall, Pixalate has 17 total MRC accredited metric areas, including 12 newly-accredited ones:





-- Mobile In-App: Video and display SIVT detection and filtration; video

and display served ad impressions; display viewability

-- OTT: Video SIVT detection and filtration; video served ad impressions

-- Mobile Web: Video SIVT detection and filtration; video served ad

impressions; display viewability

-- Desktop: Video SIVT detection and filtration; video served ad

impressions

Digital advertising is no longer siloed, and successful audience targeting requires finding ideal audiences across their digitally-fragmented day, be it playing games on a phone, shopping on a laptop, or streaming shows on-demand. Consumers are more engaged than ever across devices, but with fraud rates averaging in the double-digits [http://info.pixalate.com/q2-2018-programmatic-traffic-quality-report], ad spend and brand reputation are at risk across an ever-growing number of platforms.



"Fraudsters are operating across every device and channel, 24/7 -- there is no such thing as a 'day off' for bad actors," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "We are proud to offer the world's first accredited cross-platform solution to buyers and platform with end-to-end protection across the entire ecosystem including OTT, mobile in-app, mobile web and desktop."



"We congratulate Pixalate on adding to its portfolio of MRC accredited measurements," said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. "Today's marketers are tasked with protecting investments across a wide variety of digital environments, and these additions demonstrate Pixalate's position as a leader in helping marketers to manage these risks."



"As programmatic advertising has grown exponentially across channels, calls for cross-screen quality measurement and risk management solutions have grown louder," said Rebecca Skrak, Senior Vice President Operations at RhythmOne. "We are proud to work with Pixalate to guard against invalid traffic and improve quality throughout the programmatic ecosystem."



Blog [http://blog.pixalate.com/]

LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/pixalate/]

Twitter [https://twitter.com/pixalateinc]

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the only cross-platform fraud intelligence company that works with brands and platforms to prevent invalid traffic and improve ad inventory quality. We offer the only system of coordinated solutions across desktop, mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT for better detection, diagnosis, and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited solution for the detection and prevention of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT advertising. www.pixalate.com [http://www.pixalate.com/]



