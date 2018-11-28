Microland Positioned as a Leading IoT Service Provider in Zinnov Zones 2018

BANGALORE, India, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Microland, a digital accelerator for global enterprises, today announced it has been featured as an 'Established' player in Zinnov Zones 2018, IoT Technology Services ratings.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717242/Microland_Logo.jpg )



Zinnov Zones, erstwhile referred as 'Global Service Provider Ratings' is an annual rating published by Zinnov which rates service providers based on their competencies and capabilities. The assessment evaluated 35 Global Technology Service Providers across key pre-determined parameters and service lines in the IoT services space.



"We are excited to be included in the Zinnov Zones for IoT Technology Services. Our positioning in the report is a clear testimony of Microland's investments towards strengthening its IIoT portfolio with a strong focus on IT-OT integration capabilities. This has been achieved through the launch of new services and tie-ups with key partners, aimed at enabling clients in managing their digital transformation journey and realize the full potential of IoT enablement," said Manjanath Nayak - Sr. VP, Global Head, IIoT business.



"Microland has a strong focus on Industrial IoT services with capabilities across mining, transportation, and utilities. The firm has worked on building its ecosystem through platform partners (Predix in particular) to enable IoT for enterprises. Microland is viewed as an able partner that caters to enterprises for specific use-cases such as predictive maintenance and supply chain intelligence," said Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, MESP (Market Expansion for Service Providers), Zinnov.



Microland launched its Industrial IoT professional services in 2017, to provide System Integration and Independent Software Vendor services on GE's Predix platform. Since then, the service has been bolstered through several strategic partnerships. Microland has partnered with:





- PTC, a leading technology platform provider, to launch a new set of IIoT services

and solutions including IIoT Data Interoperability Powered by KepServerEx, Equipment

Optimization Powered by Thingworx, and Thingworx System Integration Services.

- Uptake, a Chicago-based predictive analytics SaaS platform provider, to enhance IIoT

services and solutions aimed at boosting product operations, configuration and

deployment.





In addition, Microland added new offerings under the IIoT service line - 3-Step Accelerated Industrial IoT Solutions [https://www.microland.com/digital/services/industrial-iot-services/3-step-accelerated-industrial-iot-solutions ] , OT Network as a Service (NaaS) [https://www.microland.com/digital/services/industrial-iot-services/ot-network-as-a-service-naas ] , B2B System Integration Services [https://www.microland.com/digital/services/industrial-iot-services/b2b-system-integration-services ] , Data Interoperability Services (OPC UA) [https://www.microland.com/digital/services/industrial-iot-services/data-interoperability-services-opc-ua ] and Asset Optimization and Management Services [https://www.microland.com/digital/services/industrial-iot-services/asset-optimization-and-management-services ] .



To know more about Microland's IIoT offerings and interact with their experts, visit them at the IOT Tech Expo, North America, 2018 [https://www.microland.com/events/iot-tech-expo-north-america-2018 ] on the 28th and 29th of November at booth number 320.



About Microland:



Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their clients. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 4,000 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes. For more information, visit: https://www.microland.com



About Zinnov: For more information, visit: https://zinnov.com







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717242/Microland_Logo.jpg









CONTACT: Contact: Arun Kiran R, Head Public Relations, arunkr@microland.com, +91-9741189835, Zinnov Media Contact: Nitika Goel, Director - Marketing & Communications, Zinnov nitika@zinnov.com



