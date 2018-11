KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Journalists and other readers should disregard the news release "Gécamines Publishes a Comprehensive Report in Response to Allegations From Certain NGOs", issued earlier today. The release was transmitted prematurely by PR Newswire. A new version will be distributed later.



CONTACT: +33(0)6-15-60-39-62