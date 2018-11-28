Dr. Bernd Metzner to Become Chief Financial Officer of Gerresheimer AG

DUESSELDORF, German, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Dr. Bernd Metzner (48) is to become Chief Financial Officer of Gerresheimer AG, taking up office at the latest on July 1, 2019. Dr. Bernd Metzner has been Chief Financial Officer of SDAX-listed Ströer SE & Co. KGaA since 2014.



"In Dr. Bernd Metzner, we have gained a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer for Gerresheimer AG. Along with Chief Executive Officer Dietmar Siemssen and Management Board member Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, Gerresheimer is led by a strong team who will extend the Company's growth trajectory on a lasting basis," said Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG.



"Pharma and cosmetics are highly promising, attractive markets. Gerresheimer is a strong global partner to both of these industries. I look forward to being able to bring my experience to bear at Gerresheimer going forward," added Dr. Bernd Metzner.



Dr. Bernd Metzner has been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Ströer since June 2014. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is listed in Deutsche Börse's SDAX market segment. After studying business administration in Siegen, completing his doctorate and starting his career at a law firm, Dr. Metzner held various management positions in finance at the Bayer Group between 2002 to 2011. Among other roles, he was responsible for coordinating the carve-out and initial public offering of Lanxess, held the position of CFO at Bayer Italy as well as that of global CFO in Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division. Before joining Ströer, he served as CFO of the global, family-owned Döhler Group from mid-2011 to mid-2014.







