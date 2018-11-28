Volg ons op:
Gécamines Publishes a Comprehensive Report in Response to Allegations From Certain NGOs

woensdag 28 november 2018 10:11 Economie
KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gecamines makes public on the occasion of an international press conference organized in Kinshasa, a report entitled: "Truth about the lies of NGOs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Or how under cover of morality, one would like to deprive the country from its sovereignty over its raw materials".

Gecamines wants to bring a detailed and documented answer to various publications of several NGOs, among which Global Witness, Carter Center and more recently Enough Project, and in particular allegations made towards Gecamines and the DRC.

By publishing this report, and making it available online, Gecamines seeks to inform national and international public opinion.

The document is divided into three parts, consisting of a documented answer to the most serious charges raised against Gecamines, an illustrated evidenced explanation, and finally a method demonstration - based on concrete examples.

The full report can be downloaded on : http://www.gecamines.cd/rapport.html

About Gecamines  Gecamines is a private law commercial company, leading actor of the mining sector in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Press contacts  International Karl LAWSON: klawson@hopscotchafrica.com



CONTACT: +33(0)6-15-60-39-62

