Hohem's Face Tracking Smartphone Gimbal iSteady X Gets an Upgrade With Gesture Control and More New Features

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem Tech, a global leading gimbal technology company, now has upgraded their face tracking smartphone gimbal iSteady X with several new features. By updating the app and firmware, users can experience object tracking, gesture control, manual or locked focus/exposure, lens selection, battery status display and other remarkable improvements from iSteady X.



iSteady X is Hohem's latest smartphone gimbal and #1 best seller of phone gimbals on Amazon. Recently, they have a big update to iSteady X is adding several new features with the following notable tweaks:





-- Gesture Control: Easily start video recording or take photos by showing

High Five or a V shape hand gesture, extremely useful for selfie or

group photo taking without touching the phone, also an ideal helper for

a journey, party and family events.

-- Object Tracking: Easily track the moveable object such as lovely pets by

frame selected the object on phone screen, and camera will follow the

object's movement.

-- Manual or Locked Focus/exposure: Allow users to adjust manually or lock

the focus and exposure values when using the camera.

-- Camera Parameter Adjustment: Allow users to change the settings of

camera parameter and personalize their iSteady X.

-- Focus Rate Setting: Allow users to adjust the speed of focusing to suit

their preference.

-- Timer: Allow users to set the timer for photo taking.

-- Motionlapse with Custom Waypoints Setting: Allow users to add camera

movement to timelapse mode by creating waypoints.

-- Lens Selection: Selection provide more options for rear camera, such as

main, wide and telephoto camera.

-- Support display: Add gimbal battery status, phone battery status and

working mode.

-- Gimbal can be turned on without phone mounted

Pricing and availability



Available at the Hohem Official Website [http://www.hohem.com/] for $69. Click here to buy: https://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-x [https://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-x]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg]



About Hohem



Hohem Tech is a gimbal technology company with strong independently-developed technique, production and sales. As Hohem always believes 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.



Follow us on Social Media:

Website: www.hohem.com [https://www.hohem.com/]

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HohemGlobal [http://www.facebook.com/HohemGlobal]

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hohemtech [http://www.instagram.com/hohemtech]

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/HohemTechOfficial [http://www.youtube.com/c/HohemTechOfficial]



Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VrRASUf54M [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VrRASUf54M]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Hohem Marketing, marketing@hohem.com, +86-755-86573216-8006



Web site: https://www.hohem-tech.com/ http://www.hohem.com//



