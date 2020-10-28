Volg ons op:
Hohem's Face Tracking Smartphone Gimbal iSteady X Gets an Upgrade With Gesture Control and More New Features

woensdag 28 oktober 2020 08:28 Economie
SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem Tech, a global leading gimbal technology company, now has upgraded their face tracking smartphone gimbal iSteady X with several new features. By updating the app and firmware, users can experience object tracking, gesture control, manual or locked focus/exposure, lens selection, battery status display and other remarkable improvements from iSteady X.

iSteady X is Hohem's latest smartphone gimbal and #1 best seller of phone gimbals on Amazon. Recently, they have a big update to iSteady X is adding several new features with the following notable tweaks:


-- Gesture Control: Easily start video recording or take photos by showing
High Five or a V shape hand gesture, extremely useful for selfie or
group photo taking without touching the phone, also an ideal helper for
a journey, party and family events.
-- Object Tracking: Easily track the moveable object such as lovely pets by
frame selected the object on phone screen, and camera will follow the
object's movement.
-- Manual or Locked Focus/exposure: Allow users to adjust manually or lock
the focus and exposure values when using the camera.
-- Camera Parameter Adjustment: Allow users to change the settings of
camera parameter and personalize their iSteady X.
-- Focus Rate Setting: Allow users to adjust the speed of focusing to suit
their preference.
-- Timer: Allow users to set the timer for photo taking.
-- Motionlapse with Custom Waypoints Setting: Allow users to add camera
movement to timelapse mode by creating waypoints.
-- Lens Selection: Selection provide more options for rear camera, such as
main, wide and telephoto camera.
-- Support display: Add gimbal battery status, phone battery status and
working mode.
-- Gimbal can be turned on without phone mounted
Pricing and availability

Available at the Hohem Official Website [http://www.hohem.com/] for $69. Click here to buy: https://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-x [https://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-x]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg]

About Hohem

Hohem Tech is a gimbal technology company with strong independently-developed technique, production and sales. As Hohem always believes 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.

CONTACT: Hohem Marketing, marketing@hohem.com, +86-755-86573216-8006

Web site: https://www.hohem-tech.com/ http://www.hohem.com//

