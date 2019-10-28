Objectway WealthTech Suite Scored Highly Across All Key Areas of Analysis in Celent Wealth Management Report

Well received by the marketplace, it demonstrates a positive growth trajectory



MILAN, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway, a leader in the Digital Wealth & Asset Management sector, has been featured by Celent in the report "European Wealth Management Technology Vendors".



This report examines the leading vendors of front-to-back office wealth management platforms available in EMEA, focusing on major trends, technology, functionalities, and client preferences.



The research and consulting firm considers Objectway Wealthtech Suite (OWS) a complete front-to-back platform, especially mentioning its CRM, asset class support, and back office functionalities.



OWS is a modular platform which supports the whole end-to-end investment management process, and can be adopted as a complete solution or by picking specific modules. It's easily integrable in any legacy environment thanks to its open architecture, robust API and integration environment, interfacing smoothly with pre-existing components.



According to Celent evaluation, OWS offers a powerful scalable architecture, allows time-to-market implementation, and offers easy internationalisation and localisation.



Thanks to its flexibility, OWS guarantees availability of 99,8% of its SaaS environment, with ample client support.



It is used by more than 3,000 users, 1 million+ investors, and can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, according to the client needs.



Luigi Marciano, Objectway's CEO and founder, commented: "Glad and proud as we are for the acknowledgement we got from Celent, this is also a motivation to bring further the scope of our platform for Wealth and Asset Management. Fintech is rapidly evolving and we want to ride change while continuing to offer solid and capable solutions, fully-fledged for future-driven firms' needs."



Will Trout, Head of Wealth Management Research at Celent, affirmed "Celent research shows that the product is well received by the marketplace and demonstrates a positive trajectory in its business development plans. While the number of users supported at its largest deployment is in the middle of the pack among its competitors, Celent does not see this as a flaw, as this is an indication of target client base/market and sees that the Objectway solution is highly scalable."



