Canada's First Filtered Joint Ships to Recreational Cannabis Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has shipped Canada's first filtered Pure Cannabis Sticks to the Recreational Cannabis Market.



The Pure Cannabis Stick is the first cannabis pre-roll with an actual filter tip to be offered to the Canadian recreational market. Pure Cannabis Sticks are filled with pure THC BioMed cannabis. Pure Cannabis Sticks have been shipped to Saskatchewan, with other provinces to follow.



Pure Cannabis Sticks are manufactured using THC BioMed's automated production machine. Each Pure Cannabis Stick contains 0.6 grams of cannabis and has a commercial filter.



THC BioMed is Canada's oldest active cannabis company, established in 2012. Since inception, THC has concentrated on innovative and new products not available on the grey or legal markets.



THC BioMed is also pleased to announce that another of its innovative and proprietary products, THC KISS Cannabis Beverage Shot, was released for sale in Ontario last week. THC Kiss contains 10 mg of THC per shot and is designed to offer a different experience compared to other edibles and beverages currently available in either the grey or legal cannabis markets.



THC Kiss aims to be an alternative to smoking cannabis and was developed by THC BioMed using proprietary extraction methods invented by THC BioMed.



The Company is also pleased to announce the reappointment of Penelope Laine as a director and member of the Audit Committee. Ms. Laine had temporarily resigned as a director of the Company while Health Canada completed a standard security clearance for directors.



Ms. Laine is an experienced and licensed pharmacist and has her MBA from the University of Toronto. Ms. Laine is a graduate of the Canadian Securities Course and Trader Training Course at the Canadian Securities Institute.



About THC



THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related in the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.



Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that (a) the Pure Cannabis Sticks will ship to provinces in addition to Saskatchewan (b) THC Kiss will offer a different experience compared to edibles and beverages currently available in either the grey or legal cannabis and (c) THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.



