European Hematology Association launching new European Immunotherapy Net website

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European Immunotherapy Net [immunotherapy.ehaweb.org [https://immunotherapy.ehaweb.org/]] is a new platform that brings the latest news and updates in all areas of immunotherapy developed for hematology health care professionals, nurses, patients and caregivers seeking insight in immunotherapy treatments.



The new website, initiated by the European Hematology Association (EHA), represents a true 'first' in immunotherapy: a dedicated, and highly specialized platform with a global outlook that offers the best in news, research, medical education, regulatory affairs. The overall objective is to provide a single platform that addresses the unmet need for accessible, expert-verified information in the ever-evolving area of immunotherapy-based care in hematology.



European Immunotherapy Net is part of the highly specialized 'Topics in Focus' program of EHA [ehaweb.org/topics-in-focus/ [https://ehaweb.org/topics-in-focus/]]. The speed of change, innovation and front-line accomplishments in the medical field, creates an increasing need for adaptations to new techniques and therapies. As such, the goal of EHA Topics in Focus is to address those needs of both healthcare professionals and patients in all areas of hematology-related immunotherapy.



About EHA The European Hematology Association promotes excellence in patient care, research and education in hematology. EHA envisions a cure for all blood disorders by connecting hematologists worldwide, supporting their career development, harmonizing hematology education and advocating the interests of hematology and hematologists in the European arena. EHA is Europe's largest professional organization supporting both clinicians and scientists around the globe in their efforts to cure blood diseases.



