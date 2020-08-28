Irish-based ROQU Group launches world-first 'Health Passport' digital platform to support increased global COVID-19 testing

- World-first technology developed by ROQU Group to protect society, economy, and jobs



- Irish trial commences with national partners in healthcare, agriculture, education, childcare, logistics, entertainment, and other sectors



- Irish-engineered digital platform, in partnership with advanced diagnostics, delivers test results within 15 minutes, allowing businesses to operate in a safely controlled environment



DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Irish-based ROQU Group has announced the pilot launch of Health Passport, a world-first digital platform designed to facilitate increased COVID-19 testing for businesses and the public.



Engineered in Ireland, the platform combines the latest digital technologies with highly accurate and validated COVID-19 testing solutions, delivering results in as little as 15 minutes. The platform will enable businesses and individuals to quickly minimise risks related to COVID-19 and ensure they can continue daily activities.



Health Passport is launching with a trial involving a select range of national participants representing a diverse range of industry sectors: healthcare (hospital, nursing home), logistics, agriculture, education, childcare, entertainment, and others.



Supporting businesses, protecting communities



The platform has been developed to help national economies by enabling businesses to remain open through continuous proactive testing of employees, identifying positive results at the earliest stage whilst simultaneously protecting communities by offering increased testing.



"Around the world, there is continued frustration and disappointment due to COVID-19 restrictions," said Robert Quirke, President and CEO of ROQU Group, at today's launch.



"Health Passport is designed to put a safety net in place where none currently exists, allowing economies to recover and thrive in a controlled environment," said Mr Quirke. "It is a world-first innovation, proudly engineered in Ireland to the highest standards, that will enable business and society to finally move forward. The game changer has finally arrived."



Works with all official COVID-19 tests



Health Passport has been developed specifically to work in harmony with all official COVID-19 tests, including laboratory swab and blood tests, and the very latest rapid testing solutions soon to be launched.



"Using our global visibility, we are helping local companies by making the best COVID-19 testing solutions readily available to all," said ROQU's Robert Quirke. "As testing and research continues to improve, we want to ensure that Irish society and economy can easily access testing solutions that offer the highest levels of clinical validation.



"The purpose of the pilot trial is to demonstrate how Health Passport works across a variety of real-life business and social scenarios," he added.



Amid calls for increased testing for the public, ROQU says that newly engineered rapid tests can provide the solution needed to stop the spread of the virus. Where no testing solution is already in place, Health Passport is providing the very latest rapid antibody blood tests and rapid antigen swab tests, which deliver a highly accurate diagnosis in less than 15 minutes. The testing solutions are engineered, manufactured, and clinically validated in Europe.



"Current situation not sustainable"



"We are all aware that the current situation regarding viral outbreaks in businesses and communities is simply not sustainable," said Robert Quirke. "There are too many gaps in the current testing system that are hindering our ability to get the economy and normal life back on track. It is time to immediately close those gaps.



"This platform provides the breakthrough we have been waiting for and can become the standard solution for business, travel, education, healthcare, events and all aspects of daily life," said Mr Quirke. "Every person on the Health Passport platform now represents one life and one job protected."



ROQU Group has announced that, in addition to Ireland, the Health Passport platform will be launched in the US, UK, Italy, Kenya and Germany, with other locations to follow. Health Passport has been developed as part of ROQU's international philanthropic and altruistic mission.



ABOUT ROQU GROUP



Founded and headquartered in Dublin, ROQU Group works with international Governments to fulfil projects of national importance, including economic development and strategic problem-solving.



