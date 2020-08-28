Venture Global LNG Reports Minimal Impacts of Hurricane Laura on Calcasieu Pass LNG

ARLINGTON, Virginia, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. is pleased to report that its Calcasieu Pass LNG facility under construction in Cameron, LA has sustained minimal impacts from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Louisiana early this morning and passed directly over the project site. A walk-through inspection of most areas of the site following the storm confirmed that the project site's robust storm protection system, including a perimeter wall and storm water pumping system, performed as designed. Most importantly, all employees and contractor personnel are safe and accounted for.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg ]



Venture Global is working with its EPC contractor, Kiewit Louisiana Co., to promptly and safely regain access to the project site and supporting facilities, restore utilities to Cameron and the project site, and incrementally support the return to work of craft and Venture Global personnel.



Bob Pender and Mike Sabel jointly stated, "While we are relieved by the minimal impacts to Calcasieu Pass LNG, we are mindful that the surrounding communities of Cameron and Lake Charles have suffered significant damage from this powerful and historic storm. As a company, we will be communicating with local stakeholders in the days and weeks to come to assess how we can support the community's recovery."



About Venture Global LNG



Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins and is currently constructing or developing 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. The 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility is expected to commence construction this year and is located south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, adjacent to Plaquemines. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2901973-1&h=1215905649&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.venturegloballng.com%2F&a=www.venturegloballng.com].



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2901973-1&h=356654476&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F825434%2FVENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F825434%2FVENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Venture Global investor contact: Leah Woodward, D: +1 202 759-6746, lwoodward@vglng.com; Venture Global media contact: Jessica Wickett, D: +1 202 759-6739, jwickett@vglng.com



Web site: www.venturegloballng.com/



