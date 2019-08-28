World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019 to Launch on August 29 in Shanghai with Global Greatest Mind Sharing Insights on Its First Day

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2019), the annual technological fest which will open its doors from Aug 29 to 31 in Shanghai, has announced the schedule for its first day.



The opening ceremony, scheduled in the morning, will kick-off with a round-table meeting and keynote speeches from government officials, scholars and leading entrepreneurs sharing their insight on the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity Enables Infinite Possibilities". Conference-goers can look forward to featured speakers shedding light on the status quo of the industry and the potential impacts of artificial intelligence



Coming off the back of the opening ceremony are two major forums focusing on technological trends, AI application scenarios, industry ecosystems, AI-related education and policies. Looking to integrate AI technology into the commercial activities and draw a blueprint to envision the direction and trends of the industry from multilateral and international perspectives, the forum on industrial development will gather academic representatives and leading entrepreneurs in round-table dialogues.



China, having embraced AI technology with open arms, will continue to contribute to the global AI development with determination, deploying AI strategic plans to empower and transform the global economy.



This year's star speakers include:





-- Elon Musk, Co-founder, CEO and Product Architect at Tesla

-- Jürgen Schmidhuber, Co-founder & Chief Scientist, NNAISENSE

-- Li Yong, Director General, United Nations Industrial Development

Organization (UNIDO)

-- Tom Michell, Dean of school of Computer Science at CMU

To date, more than 300 featured guests are slated to attend the event among which are:





-- Anderson Chen, CEO of DeepBlue Technology

-- Bill Huang, CEO of Cloudminds

-- Deyi Li, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and International

Academy of Sciences for Europe and Asia

-- Harry Shum, Executive Vice President, Microsoft Artificial Intelligence

and Research Group

-- Jeannette M. Wing, Professor of Computer Science at Columbia University

-- Jeffrey Welser, Chairman of IBM Research

-- Jei Chen, President of Tongji University

-- Jessica Tan, Co-CEO of Ping An Group

-- John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd

-- Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of Sinovation Ventures

-- Leo Zhu, CEO of YITU Technology

-- Liming Chen, President of IBM, Greater China

-- Marek Michalewicz, Principal Research Scientist of at the CSIRO in

Australia

-- Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President of AMD

-- Michael Wooldridge, Head of Computer Science in the Department of

Computer Science at the University of Oxford

-- Neil Shen, Founding & Managing Partner of Sequoia Capital China

-- Qi Yin, CEO of MEGVII

-- Qiang Yang, Professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

-- Qingfeng Liu, Chairman of iFLYTEK Co., Ltd.

-- Raj Reddy, Professor of Carnegie Mellon University

-- Robin Li, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baidu

-- Sam Li, Global Senior Vice President of SAP China

-- Songchun Zhu, Chairman of DMAI & Professor at UCLA

-- Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President at Amazon Web Services (AWS)

-- Tao Wang, President of ICT Strategy & Marketing

-- Tianshi Chen, CEO of Cambricon

-- Tony Cai, Vice Dean of the Wharton school, Daniel H. Silberberg

-- Wayne Luk, Chairman of Professional Committee of the China Artificial

Intelligence Industry Innovation Alliance

-- Wei Cheng, CEO of Didi Chuxing

-- Xi Zhou, Founder of CloudWalk

-- Xiao'ou Tang, Professor at Chinese University of Hong Kong

-- Yutaka Saito, Senior Executive Vice President of FIELD Promotion

Division

-- Zhihua Zhou, Director of Computer department at Nanjing University





