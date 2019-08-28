Chinese traditional cultural IP landing in Europe - the oriental aesthetics creates a furor in France

PARIS, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 27(th) to 28(th), the inaugural event of the cultural exhibition "Qing Dynasty Imperial Leisure Palaces' Immersive Exhibition" was officially held in Paris, France, with the purpose of showing and disseminating the Chinese culture and Oriental aesthetic products. The rich traditional Chinese culture and the special products derived from it were especially appreciated and praised by the French audience. As the leading skincare brand with distinctive characteristics across China, on behalf of local cosmetic brands, INOHERB was invited to participate in the exhibition, to show the French audience the fashionable charm of the combination of the traditional Chinese herbal medicine culture with skincare products.



"Qing Dynasty Imperial Leisure Palaces' Immersive Exhibition" is a thematic promotion activity initiated by the Summer Palace brand operator, CHINA CULTURAL TOURISM AND CREATIVITY, in collaboration with TMALL CULTURE and other institutions, with the aim of promoting Chinese culture and Oriental aesthetics products in the overseas market.



In recent years, with the continuous improvement of China's national strength and the rise of its culture, traditional Chinese culture has also received increasing attention around the world. Chinese herbal medicine, which embodies the Chinese nation's thousands of years of health concepts and practical experience, is a prominent representative of the traditional Chinese culture. Its uniqueness and professionalism have greatly enhanced the influence of Chinese culture in the world.



During the exhibition, INOHERB's distinctive brand image and Queen's Secret - Book Lantern Limited Edition co-launched with the Summer Palace became the most interesting part of the exhibition among the French audience. The gift box with the Chinese style design also helped the French audience feel the beauty of the traditional Chinese herbal culture. The impressive appearance of the co-branded gift box also received countless favors and unanimous praise from the French audience.



