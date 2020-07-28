Davidson Kempner Expects Thermo Fisher Scientific's Current Offer for QIAGEN N.V. to Fail

LONDON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





1. Davidson Kempner European Partners, LLP is the sub-adviser to Davidson

Kempner Capital Management LP which acts as the discretionary investment

manager to various funds which represent 5.1% of the share capital of

QIAGEN N.V. (the "Company")

2. Davidson Kempner believes the standalone fair value for the Company to be

EUR48-52 per share

3. Davidson Kempner will not be tendering its shares and fully expects the

current offer to fail

4. Davidson Kempner has launched a website containing supporting information

and evidence: https://unlockthevalueofqiagen.com/

For media enquiries:

Greenbrook

Andrew Honnor, Rob White, Fanni Bodri

Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com [mailto:davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com]

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7952-2000



