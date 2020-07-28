Volg ons op:
Davidson Kempner Expects Thermo Fisher Scientific's Current Offer for QIAGEN N.V. to Fail

dinsdag 28 juli 2020 17:52 Economie
LONDON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --


1. Davidson Kempner European Partners, LLP is the sub-adviser to Davidson
Kempner Capital Management LP which acts as the discretionary investment
manager to various funds which represent 5.1% of the share capital of
QIAGEN N.V. (the "Company")
2. Davidson Kempner believes the standalone fair value for the Company to be
EUR48-52 per share
3. Davidson Kempner will not be tendering its shares and fully expects the
current offer to fail
4. Davidson Kempner has launched a website containing supporting information
https://unlockthevalueofqiagen.com/
For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Andrew Honnor, Rob White, Fanni Bodri
Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com [mailto:davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com]
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7952-2000

