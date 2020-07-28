American Wave Machines Announces PerfectSwell® Boa Vista in São Paulo

High-End Residences and Hotels planned as Part of the Visionary Boa Vista Village Project



SOLANA BEACH, California, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces PerfectSwell® Boa Vista with licensed partner JHSF [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2867670-1&h=124066776&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2867670-1%26h%3D3313068044%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fjhsf.com.br%252Fen%252Fa-empresa%252F%26a%3DJHSF&a=JHSF] in Brazil. Part of the massive 370 acre Boa Vista Village [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2867670-1&h=84861780&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2867670-1%26h%3D4125732295%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fjhsf.com.br%252Fen%252Ffazenda-boa-vista%252F%26a%3DFazenda%2BBoa%2BVista%2BVillage&a=Boa+Vista+Village] project near São Paulo, the surf pool will be nearly twice as large as the PerfectSwell® [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2867670-1&h=60126036&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2867670-1%26h%3D3315047258%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.youtube.com%252Fwatch%253Fv%253DgCAWyPGyEps%26a%3DPerfectSwell%25C2%25AE%2B&a=PerfectSwell%C2%AE+]installation in Waco, Texas. In addition to residential land plots, Golf Residences and other future developments, the first phase [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2867670-1&h=609209528&u=https%3A%2F%2Frealestate.jhsf.com.br%2Fempreendimento%2Fsurf-lodge-hotel-private-residences-na-boa-vista-village&a=first+phase] project includes The Surf Lodge Hotel and The Surf Lodge Residences designed by renowned architects Sig Bargamin and Pablo Slemenson. Part of the Boa Vista Village offering to residents is an 18 hole golf course signed by Rees Jones, elected one of the top 5 golf course designers by Golf Digest, as well as an impressive tennis structure and arena for international tournaments. With a special focus on sustainability and technology, the project includes a structure for its own organic farming and food production. Click here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2867670-1&h=1850802674&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2867670-1%26h%3D2591222289%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.youtube.com%252Fwatch%253Fv%253Db-U2obE5P_4%26a%3Dhere&a=here] for video.



"JHSF is constantly innovating its real estate portfolio and Boa Vista Village will be one of our crown jewels," said Thiago Alonso, CEO of JHSF. "We are very proud of working hand-in-hand with AWM and are completely aligned with their culture of integrity and innovation. We look forward to transforming the sport of kings together."



"It's an honor to work with the excellent people at JHSF. With Golf and Tennis as part of the project, PerfectSwell® fits perfectly into the grand vision at Boa Vista Village," said Mike Lopez, AWM Senior Vice President responsible for Global Strategy. "Our vision for a global network of high performance surf pools is materializing with São Paulo adding a key location to AWM's expanding network."



About JHSF



JHSF Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the real estate industry. The Company is involved, through its subsidiaries, in the development, purchase and sale, as well as lease of residential and commercial properties; the construction and operation of shopping centers; the provision of administration and contract management services, and the operation of hotels, tourist activities, and operation of a business aviation airport. For more information visit jhsf.com.br [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2867670-1&h=700790017&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2867670-1%26h%3D2467441360%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.jhsf.com.br%252F%26a%3Djhsf.com.br&a=jhsf.com.br]



About American Wave Machines



American Wave Machines is the leading surf technology company producing authentic surf experiences. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 3,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe. Visit AmericanWaveMachines.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2867670-1&h=2033830922&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fperfectswell&a=%C2%A0AmericanWaveMachines.com]



