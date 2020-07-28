Doosan Robotics Launches Six New Cobots to Meet Growing Demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Era

SEOUL, South Korea, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics Inc. is introducing six new collaborative robots (cobots), diversifying its innovative product offerings. The new lineup includes four models from the A-SERIES and two from the H-SERIES, adding to the company's selection of innovative, future-proof cobots.



The A-SERIES, which has achieved the industry's best speed and affordability, is comprised of four models, A0509, A0509s, A0912 and A0912s, and offers payload range of 5kg to 9kg. Each model features safety algorithms that protect workers, and meets the highest level of safety standards set by an accredited international testing & certification organization TÜV SÜD. The equipped mountable force torque sensors enable the A-SERIES cobots to provide versatility required by many applications such as polishing and assembly.



The H-SERIES models offer 1.7m reach and up to 25kg payload, marking the heaviest payload among currently available cobots in the market. Comprised of two selections, H2017 and H2515, this high-power lineup weigh only 75 kg, only half of other comparable robots with the same payload. Equipped with six torque sensors on all six axes, the H-SERIES provides the dexterity and flexibility required in variety of applications, in particular logistics and automotive.



"The new A-SERIES and H-SERIES will set a new standard with distinctive advantages such as best-in-class speed, superior performance and outstanding price competitiveness," said Sangchul Kwak, CEO of Doosan Robotics. "Doosan Robotics will lead the growth of the smart factory industry in the post-pandemic era and drive the momentum of new vertical markets in service, logistics and manufacturing."



Doosan will ship its new cobot models through its global sales network from this August.



Since 2018, Doosan has rapidly penetrated the global markets, from Asia, Europe, the Americas to Oceania, and has secured key customers such as MAHLE, Bolta, L'Oreal, Continental, LG Electronics, LG Chem, POSCO and Hyundai Motor Company. With the expansion of the global channels, Doosan has secured numbers of reference cases, being recognized for their versatility in applications in multiple areas including assembly, machine tending and quality inspection.



About Doosan Robotics



Founded in 2015 by Doosan Group, Doosan Robotics is located in Suwon, South Korea specialized in the cobot manufacturing. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/ [https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/]



