GLM Announces 1st Prototype of Unique "Next-generation SiC Inverter-compatible 800V System"

KYOTO, Japan, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GLM Co., Ltd., a Kyoto, Japan-based developer and marketer of electric vehicles (EVs), has announced the next phase in its development of a "next-generation SiC inverter-compatible 800V system" equipped with a ROHM SiC power module, which GLM announced with ROHM at the start of its development in February 2020, aiming for mass production in the next 24 months.



Movie: https://vimeo.com/440183123 [https://vimeo.com/440183123]



Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202007212273?p=images [https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202007212273?p=images]



This product incorporates SiC for a power element. SiC offers significant advantages over IGBT switching technologies and is the future of EV powertrains.



This is also the first step in its new 800V architecture, which provides significant benefits to the EV system.



The package is a 3-in-1 package that integrates two inverters and a PDU (power distribution unit). It makes the new inverter to achieve further miniaturization, lighter weight, and higher output compared to conventional products.



Moreover, by supporting the 800V system, it contributes to reducing the vehicle weight and recharge time when charging a large-capacity battery as an EV vehicle.



Development of the inverter will lead to significant progress in the new EV system that is unique to GLM. Moving forward, GLM continues working to achieve further growth of platform business through the deployment of new vehicle models and the supply of the EV system. This project will aim to start mass production in the spring of 2022, collaborating with motor and battery manufacturers in providing a one-stop shop for one of the most advanced EV powertrains in the world.



The EV market is projected to reach 26,951,318 units by 2030 from an estimated 3,269,671 units in 2019 at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 21.1% during the forecast period (*1).



GLM will continue to develop its business and is in a prime position to take advantage of this growth with its parent company, Apollo Future Mobility Group (*2).



Notes:



(*1) https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-vehicle-market-209371461.html [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-vehicle-market-209371461.html]



(*2) The group's English name was changed and registered from WE Solutions Limited to "Apollo Future Mobility Group" on March 13, 2020



CONTACT: Hideyuki Kobayashi, Marketing/PR, GLM Co., Ltd., Tel: +81-75-681-5252, Emil: h.kobayashi@glm.jp, Address: 74-3, Takedamukaishirocho, Fushimi-ku, Kyoto-city, Kyoto, Japan, *For inquiries, please contact us by email only.



