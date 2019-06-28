DSM Announces Early Redemption of the EUR300 Million 1.75% Bond Maturing November 13, 2019

HEERLEN, Netherlands, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces the early redemption of the EUR 300,000,000 1.75% Notes due 13 November 2019, issued under Prospectus dated 5 September 2013 of Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ISIN: XS0993228294) (the "Notes").



Notice is hereby given that DSM exercises its right to redeem all of the Notes early, in full, on the first Optional Redemption Date falling on 13 August 2019, pursuant to Condition 5(d) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes. The Notes will be redeemed at par including the interest accrued up to 13 August 2019. The last day of trading will be 8 August 2019.



Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.



Forward-looking statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.



