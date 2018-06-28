ZTEsoft Presents AI Solutions at MWCS 2018

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Held over three days from June 27-29, 2018, the Mobile World Congress Shanghai has attracted professionals from across the mobile industry to explore key topics shaping the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), the latest developments in devices, the future of vehicles and Internet of Things (IoT). ZTEsoft will present its latest AI solutions during the event with the theme "AI builds a better future".



Go beyond your needs with intelligent marketing



Communication service providers (CSPs) are moving closer to innovative marketing models of web-scale giants and forming full-service operations with online smart recommendation and offline new retail experience. ZTEsoft helps CSPs build a cloud business platform that can realize online to offline data synchronization, delivering a unified experience for customers. Meanwhile, leveraging AI technology facilitates precise and intelligent marketing that tackles the problems in business models, personalized services, and business operations.



Transition from reactive assistance to proactive customer service



Chatbots are typical example of AI in enhancing user experience. Integrated with intelligent service robot to enhance interactions with customers, ZSmart uTalk helps customer agents act more broadly and transition from reactive assistance to proactive support. The automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology delivers man-machine co-ordinated work based on a 24-hour online robot that can handle simple, repeated issues and intelligently recognize customer requests.



Intelligent robot improves operation efficiency



ZTEsoft launches its intelligent robot equipped with AI for field operations that provides image recognition, information inquiry, automatic operation reservation, and real-time 7x24 support. With this intelligent robot, ZTEsoft has the ability to equip its field engineers with a virtual assistant to enhance customer perception and improve operation efficiency.



AI technology adds new spark and will hold great promise for telecommunications. ZTEsoft believes AI can exert great influence over CSPs' operation, production and management in the process of digital transformations. Visit our booth at MWCS 2018 # Hall N2 Stand N2.F60 to learn how ZTEsoft accelerates your digital transformation with "AI+" solutions and services.



About ZTEsoft



ZTESoft is a global leading cloud computing technology company. Founded in 2003, ZTESoft is now serving telecom operators, governments, enterprises in more than 80 countries and regions. It offers high-quality solutions and professional services driven by cloud-computing, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Contact us at: cloudnow@ztesoft.com [mailto:cloudnow@ztesoft.com]



