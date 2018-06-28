GosuncnWelink launched a connected car solution for New Energy Vehicles at 2018 MWC Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GosuncnWelink Technology Co., Ltd., a leading IoT integrated solutions provider, launched its smart connected car solution for New Energy Vehicles at its Product Launch on the theme of "Empower Smart Travel" during 2018 Mobile World Congress Shanghai (2018 MWC Shanghai). Partners from Chinese automotive manufacturers, Tier1 suppliers, TSPs (telematics service provider), telecom carriers, as well as partners from the new energy vehicles industrial chain gathered together at the Product Launch and discussed the current situation and trends of industry development.



The smart connected car solution launched by GosuncnWelink empowers new energy vehicles with connectivity through the automotive grade module, on-board T-box and independent development new energy vehicle system platform. Cooperating with global OEMs, telecom carriers and TSPs, GosuncnWelink's connected car products have been deployed on millions of cars across the globe.



"GosuncnWelink integrates the information industry with the automobile industry to provide customers with connected car products and services in the field of fuel vehicles, and the reliability and stability of our products have been verified by applying them to millions of cars running in a variety of complex road conditions around the world," said Yanglei, VP of GosuncnWelink, "and now, we extend the capability to the new energy vehicles field which will greatly improve the connection situation and quality of new energy vehicles."



Guests from e-Carx, the connected car service provider of Geely Group, Zhuhai Urban Transportation Planning and Information Research Center, China Telecom and Shanghai Httcar shared their own points of view on connected car technology trends of new energy vehicles as well as their application experience in the field at the launch event.



By Combining IoT technology with connected cars, GosuncnWelink has provided quality products and services to European leading TSPs, the top carriers from North America, the famous auto manufactures including Geely, BYD, etc. In the future, GosuncnWelink will keep innovating products and solutions of connected cars and further strengthen the cooperation with partners from the new energy vehicles industrial chain to provide customers with more safe and reliable terminal products and services.



About GosuncnWelink:



A leading supplier of M2M wireless communication solutions, GosuncnWelink Technology Co., LTD., referred to as GosuncnWelink, is dedicated to the development, production and marketing of cellular M2M Modules, connected car solutions and IoT solutions.



