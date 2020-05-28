DERMALOG Temperature Check: Greater Safety for Medical Practices

Due to the corona pandemic, general practitioners and specialists face the challenge of maintaining their practice without putting patients and staff at increased risk of infection. In Frankfurt, Germany, a medical practice has implemented health protection measures using DERMALOG's non-contact fever detection.



FRANKFURT and HAMBURG, Germany, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. General practitioner Matin Safi has chosen the Hamburg-based company's system as part of his hygiene concept.



At the entrance of Safi's medical practice in Frankfurt, patients and staff can make the contactless fever check by DERMALOG. The company's system measures body temperature within one second by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays an alert message. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera. As an option, DERMALOG's temperature check includes automated mask detection. If a person enters a medical practice or a clinic without a face mask, the system displays a message informing the person that a mask is mandatory.



"In recent months, patients have frequently canceled or postponed appointments for fear of infection with Covid-19. Our comprehensive hygiene concept is designed to reduce this fear and minimize the risk of infection. The fever camera has an important role to play here," says Matin Safi.



Hospitals such as University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) and care facilities have implemented the DERMALOG thermal camera as part of their health protection measures. The fever detection of the Hamburg-based company is already being used in more than 50 countries. The system also protects retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, event locations and hotels.



