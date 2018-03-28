Blockchain-based Infinity Economics Platform Announces Slew of New Features

ZURICH, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Infinity Economics Platform (IEP), a new kind of cryptocurrency ecosystem equipped with total financial and economic features, this week announced a slew of new features designed to improve upon and augment the overall IEP experience for users in the months to come.



Geared towards users, traders, investors, and financial institutions, IEP announced a new core update, future features roadmap, the listing of XIN on the BitBay Exchange, and a new web presence that matches these revolutionary announcements for the platform.



IEP's core updates support users to finance existing or future projects in an innovative way, enabling individuals to invest in startups while offering a transparent fee structure.



Next month, IEP will release "Coin Shuffling," a privacy feature that enables users to mix their funds quickly and efficiently with other users' funds to create a random mapping between the existing accounts. Following the first feature release, IEP will launch their "Subscription," which is a recurring payment feature that can be terminated by the user at any time. At the end of April, IEP will release "Escrow," enabling secure payments by retaining the buyer's coins until the terms of the sale are satisfied and the buyer releases the payment to the seller. Lastly, at the beginning of May, IEP is releasing "Smart Contracts," known as intelligent contracts that automatically fulfil the conditions of a contract according to predefined terms.



On March 15, 2018, IEP began listing on one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe: BitBay. Having recently launched redesigned website and re-launched their web presence, IEP plans to continue to developing and improving their ecosystem for users in the future.



About Infinity Economics Platform: Infinity Economics Platform has been a 100% community-led project since the outset. This means that the deciding power of all community members corresponds to their voting power. This approach essentially makes us a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). All processes from platform development to marketing and documentation are organized in a decentralized manner. The "power" rests with the users - the only consistent and fair approach for a blockchain. Because we believe that's the only way to eliminate sources of error. The Infinity Economics platform was designed for users to decide independently of major investors, developers or founders - all new features are coordinated in advance via the built-in e-voting system.



