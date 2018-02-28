Comviva's mobiquity Money Crosses 100 Million Mobile Money Customers

BARCELONA, Spain, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





- Launches its Fifth Generation Platform and Unveils 'The mobiquity Money: A Decade

of Transforming Lives' Coffee Table Book





Comviva [https://www.mahindracomviva.com ], the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced that its flagship mobile money product, 'mobiquity(R) Money [https://www.mahindracomviva.com/products/mobile-financial-solutions/mobiquity-suite/mobiquity-money.htm ] ', has crossed the 100 million registered customers mark across 60 deployments in 45 countries. Moreover, the product processes 3.6 billion mobile money transactions, valuing over $60 billion annually.



(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130626/625127 )



On the occasion of completing a decade of mobiquity(R) Money, the company also unveiled a coffee table book, chronicling the role the product has played in empowering customers and societies globally. The coffee table book provides a selection of human interest stories from mobile money deployments in Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The book was unveiled by Marc Rennard, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Customer Experience and Mobile Banking, Orange Group at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona.



Speaking at the launch, Manoranjan Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva said, "When the history of mobile payments is written, it will be worth recognizing the efforts of the many who overcame multiple challenges, in terms of regulators, the merchant network, banks, consumer trust and behavior, to bring in over 300 million unbanked customers into the financial inclusion fold. In the years to come, as people access all kinds of financial services, it is likely that this group would have played an important part. On the occasion of 10 years of transforming lives through mobiquity(R) Money, I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate our partners who have been with us through this journey."



Unveiling the coffee table book, Marc Rennard, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Customer Experience and Mobile Banking, Orange Group said, "Mobile money is a tremendous tool that improves the welfare of people in underbanked economies, and that can complement banking offers elsewhere in the world. Orange Money and other mobile money services are constantly breaking new grounds in fields as diverse as financial inclusion, women's health, migrant's welfare, access to energy, development of small businesses and the progressive building of a cash-light economy. I am delighted to launch this coffee table book that contains a selection of life transforming stories from mobile money deployments across the world."



To download the coffee table book, please follow the link - http://www.10yearsofmobiquitymoney.com







Media contact:

Sundeep Mehta

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@mahindracomviva.com













Photo:

http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130626/625127









