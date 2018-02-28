ChallengeReality at the Ultimate New Attraction by Emaar Entertainment - VR Park at The Dubai Mall

DUBAI, UAE, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Emaar Entertainment, the leisure and entertainment subsidiary of Emaar Properties, has announced that Dubai's latest and most exciting attraction - VR Park - will open tomorrow, on March 1, 2018, at The Dubai Mall.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647610/Emaar_VR_Park.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647609/Emaar_VR_Park_The_Raft.jpg )



Blurring the lines between perception and reality, VR Park combines Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (VR), providing unforgettable rides, journeys and games in an unbelievable two-storey attraction.



Through partnerships with some of the world's leading VR developers, Emaar Entertainment is delivering unprecedented and awe-inspiring experience, with the all-new mind-blowing attraction set to transform the VR leisure and entertainment landscape through the breadth of games, rides and experiences to suit all ages.



At VR Park, feel like you're propelling down the side of Burj Khalifa in Burj Drop, or hold on tight as your Dubai Drone taxi spins out of control on a rollercoaster adventure like no other!



Adventure activities are for everyone, with a skydiving experience giving aerial views in Plummet; and a hair-raising Dune Bash experience featuring close encounters with camel spiders, scorpions and other thrilling creatures.



Allowing visitors to interact with one another and live the experience together, The Raft requires players to grab their VR guns and work together to defend the swamp against a supernatural infestation; whilst gamers will love PAYDAY 2's VR heist, and the challenge to survive a zombie infested hospital in the apocalyptic The Walking Dead Outbreak.



Younger children will especially enjoy Geminose: The VR Carousel, as beautiful and playful creatures join an exploration of magic, music and dance in their mystical world; whilst space explorers can man their own spaceship and navigate a world full of aliens and space stations, in RobocomVR.



VR Park is the latest pioneering attraction to be delivered by Emaar Entertainment, as the entity continues to transform the region's Leisure & Entertainment sector. Leading partner and superlative content and technology developer, Starbreeze, will host eight VR-experiences at VR Park, where several are utilising the high fidelity Virtual Reality HMD StarVR. Alongside additional partners, including ARKUB, Robocom and Virtual Reality technologies, VR Park is paving the way for world-leading innovative and immersive experiences.



Emaar Entertainment's 7,000sqm VR Park is located in The Dubai Mall on Level 2, between Reel Cinemas and KidZania(R) Dubai.



Visit http://www.VRParkdubai.com; get social @VRParkDubai







For information:

Melinda Mesiano

ASDA'A B-M

melinda.mesiano@bm.com

+97-144507600













Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647610/Emaar_VR_Park.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647609/Emaar_VR_Park_The_Raft.jpg









