WizKids Extends Worldwide Availability of Product Lines

HILLSIDE, New Jersey, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WizKids fans the world over can rejoice as the NJ-based developer, publisher and leader in pre-painted miniatures revealed plans to expand availability of their most acclaimed products through partnerships with three new European Distributors, beginning in Q1 2020.



These new partnerships include European distributors, PBM, HEO, and Hobby World Russia, who will initially offer distribution for WizKids' portfolio of licensed products, including boardgames, RPG accessories, figures and tabletop miniatures games, expanding to all other product categories at a later date.



"With growing popularity and a strong European fanbase, we're thrilled to offer even more options for our European retail partners," said Justin Ziran, president of WizKids. "Our initial focus will be on the latest releases, with back catalog products joining the line-up in the near future."



The recently announced distributors join existing full line WizKids partners and distributors, ADC Blackfire Entertainment GmbH, Asmodee UK, Asmodee Nordic, Extended Play, Intrafin, Kaissa, Pegasus and Cosmic Group.



About WizKids WizKids/NECA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NECA, is a New Jersey-based game developer and publisher dedicated to creating games driven by imagination. WizKids first pioneered the Combat Dial system featured in HeroClix, the leading collectible miniatures game on the market, with over 750 million miniature game figures sold worldwide. WizKids continues to produce new proprietary game platforms and properties including the award-winning fantasy board game Mage Knight, the groundbreaking Dice Building Game engine used in the critically-acclaimed game Quarriors! and Dice Masters, as well as its widely hailed execution of Attack Wing. For additional information, visit www.wizkids.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2702534-1&h=1344389150&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wizkids.com%2F%3Fmc_cid%3Dfa5a87499e%26mc_eid%3D%25255bUNIQID%25255d&a=www.wizkids.com].



