U.S. and European Legs of the Shakira "El Dorado World Tour" Postponed; New 2018 Dates Announced

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shakira's doctors have determined that she needs to spend the next few months working towards recovery in order for her vocal cords to be in optimal condition for touring, and as such we are obliged to postpone the U.S. leg of the "El Dorado World Tour," previously scheduled for January 2018. Tickets will be valid for the new date in your city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.
Though it has been a difficult time for Shakira, she is on her way towards recovering her voice fully and we are pleased to announce new dates for both the U.S. and European legs, beginning in June 2018. Please note Mexico and Latin America show dates are forthcoming.
While disappointed to not be able to perform in January as scheduled, Shakira is happy to be able to get back on the road by summer with her best show yet, and remains incredibly grateful for all the loyalty, patience and support her fans have shown her. Please see below for new European and U.S. tour dates, and we thank you again for your understanding.
*NEW U.S. & EUROPEAN DATES - EL DORADO WORLD TOUR
-------------------------------------------------
DATE CITY VENUE
June 5, 2018 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
June 7, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
June 9, 2018 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
June 13, 2018 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
June 14, 2018 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
June 17, 2018 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
June 19, 2018 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal
June 21, 2018 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum
June 22, 2018 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
June 25, 2018 Montpellier, France Park&Suites Arena
June 28, 2018 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena
June 30, 2018 Bilbao, Spain Bilbao Exhibition Centre
July 1, 2018 La Coruña, Spain Coliseum de Coruña
July 3, 2018 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center
July 6, 2018 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi
July 7, 2018 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi
August 3, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center
August 4, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
August 7, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
August 8, 2018 Montreal, QB Bell Centre
August 10, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
August 11, 2018 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
August 14, 2018 Orlando, FL Amway Center
August 15, 2018 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
August 17, 2018 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
August 18, 2018 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
August 21, 2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
August 22, 2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center
August 24, 2018 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
August 26, 2018 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
August 28, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
August 31, 2018 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
September 1,
2018 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden Arena
September 5,
2018 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
September 6,
2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center
