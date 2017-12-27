U.S. and European Legs of the Shakira "El Dorado World Tour" Postponed; New 2018 Dates Announced

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shakira's doctors have determined that she needs to spend the next few months working towards recovery in order for her vocal cords to be in optimal condition for touring, and as such we are obliged to postpone the U.S. leg of the "El Dorado World Tour," previously scheduled for January 2018. Tickets will be valid for the new date in your city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.



Though it has been a difficult time for Shakira, she is on her way towards recovering her voice fully and we are pleased to announce new dates for both the U.S. and European legs, beginning in June 2018. Please note Mexico and Latin America show dates are forthcoming.



While disappointed to not be able to perform in January as scheduled, Shakira is happy to be able to get back on the road by summer with her best show yet, and remains incredibly grateful for all the loyalty, patience and support her fans have shown her. Please see below for new European and U.S. tour dates, and we thank you again for your understanding.





*NEW U.S. & EUROPEAN DATES - EL DORADO WORLD TOUR

-------------------------------------------------



DATE CITY VENUE



June 5, 2018 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena



June 7, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis



June 9, 2018 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome



June 13, 2018 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena



June 14, 2018 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena



June 17, 2018 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle



June 19, 2018 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal



June 21, 2018 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum



June 22, 2018 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion



June 25, 2018 Montpellier, France Park&Suites Arena



June 28, 2018 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena



June 30, 2018 Bilbao, Spain Bilbao Exhibition Centre



July 1, 2018 La Coruña, Spain Coliseum de Coruña



July 3, 2018 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center



July 6, 2018 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi



July 7, 2018 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi



August 3, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center



August 4, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena



August 7, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre



August 8, 2018 Montreal, QB Bell Centre



August 10, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden



August 11, 2018 Washington, DC Capital One Arena



August 14, 2018 Orlando, FL Amway Center



August 15, 2018 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center



August 17, 2018 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena



August 18, 2018 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena



August 21, 2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center



August 22, 2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center



August 24, 2018 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center



August 26, 2018 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena



August 28, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum



August 31, 2018 Anaheim, CA Honda Center



September 1,

2018 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden Arena



September 5,

2018 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center



September 6,

2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center





