INC: Higher Nut Consumption May Help Prevent Cognitive Decline in the Elderly

REUS, Spain, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent INC-funded study, published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research([1]), showed that a high intake of nuts may help protect the elderly from cognitive decline.



A team of researchers examined whether a diet high in nuts might help protect against age-related cognitive decline over a three-year period.



A total of 119 participants aged 65 and over with dementia were selected from the InCHIANTI cohort, a representative population-based study of elderly residents of Chianti, Italy. Participants were selected based on their nut intake: non-nut consumers and regular nut consumers (>=2.9 g/day).



Nut exposure was measured at the beginning of the study with a validated food frequency questionnaire or with an analytical tool for the characterization of phenolic compounds. In addition, cognitive decline was measured using the Mini-Mental State Examination test.



Researchers found that, from 119 subjects, 38 participants experienced cognitive decline, 28 from the non-nut consumers group and 10 from the nut consumers group. Nut consumption estimated either by the dietary marker or by the urinary marker model was in both cases associated with lower cognitive decline.



"The use of a panel of metabolites provides accurate and complementary information on nut exposure and reinforces the results obtained using dietary information," states Prof. Andrés-Lacueva, ICREA Academia at the University of Barcelona, Group leader of CIBERFES on Frailty and Healthy Aging and principal investigator of the study.



The study was supported by the INC.



About the International Nut & Dried Fruit Council



The INC is the international umbrella organization for the nut and dried fruit industry. Its members include more than 800 nut and dried fruit sector companies from over 80 countries. INC membership represents over 85% of the world's commercial "farm gate" value of trade in nuts and dried fruit. The INC's mission is to stimulate and facilitate sustainable growth in the global nut and dried fruit industry. It is the leading international organization on health, nutrition, statistics, food safety, and international standards and regulations regarding nuts and dried fruit.



[1] Rabassa, M., Zamora-Ros, R., Palau-Rodriguez, M., Tulipani, S., Miñarro, A., Bandinelli, S., ... Andres-Lacueva, C. (2019). Habitual Nut Exposure, Assessed by Dietary and Multiple Urinary Metabolomic Markers, and Cognitive Decline in Older Adults: The InCHIANTI Study. Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, e1900532.



