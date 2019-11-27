Precision For Medicine Significantly Expands Berlin Lab As Demand For Immune Monitoring Continues To Grow

New State-of-the-Art Facility Dramatically Increases Capacity For Clinical Trials And Offers Clients First-of-its-Kind Cell Profiling Capabilities Combining Epigenetics And Flow Cytometry



BERLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, part of Precision Medicine Group, today announced that they have opened a new 1,600 m(2) Berlin-based laboratory, for the first time combining its proprietary Epiontis ID(TM) epigenetic immune-monitoring technology with advanced flow cytometry capabilities, along with a full-service biorepository and cell processing laboratory. Focusing on the rapidly growing immuno-oncology and neuroimmunology markets, the new lab creates a 10-fold increase in Precision's European capacity. In addition, the new dedicated facility boosts Precision's full-time European workforce to well over 300 employees and bolsters its expanding clinical trials footprint that now includes offices in Edinburgh, Paris, Geneva, Budapest, Bucharest, Bratislava, and Belgrade and additional staff throughout Europe and the United Kingdom.



In establishing the expanded Berlin lab, an ISO 17025-accredited facility, Precision is able to offer its clients a next-generation suite of cellular biology capabilities--combining both on-site epigenetic immune monitoring utilizing the Epiontis ID technology, along with highly advanced, 18-color flow cytometry and other cell-based assays. All capabilities are supported by an in-house biorepository and cell-processing facility. Precision's Berlin lab currently supports over 20 top biopharma clients in their immune monitoring and PBMC sample processing efforts.



Additionally, Precision is expanding its proprietary QuartzBio(TM) translational research platform in Berlin, providing European innovators with industry-leading computational biology and multiomic data integration abilities to support biomarker-driven drug development.



Commenting on the importance of the new Berlin lab, Sven Olek, senior vice president and lab director explained, "For the first time ever, the two most meaningful methods in immunology--epigenetics and flow cytometry--have been combined under one roof to provide our customers with a previously unattainable combination of technologies, truly advancing the science of immune monitoring and cell profiling. We are thrilled to be opening this new state-of-the-art facility, enabling Precision to provide our unique combination of expertise, capabilities, and scalability to the European biopharma industry."



Chad Clark, president of Precision for Medicine, elaborated, "As the number of biopharma innovators in Europe grows, Precision will continue to expand our scientific and operational capabilities here. Supporting the development of novel therapies for patients in need is a primary focus of Precision. Our investments in Europe are a reflection of our passion to help our clients advance life-altering therapies."



About Precision for Medicine Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research services organization supporting life science companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies novel biomarker approaches to clinical research that take advantage of the latest advancements in science and technology, focusing predominantly on genomics, immune-response assays, global specimen logistics, biomarker analytics, companion diagnostics, and clinical trial execution. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with more than 1,900 employees in 34 locations in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.precisionformedicine.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2654007-1&h=2022227771&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.apocell.com%2F&a=www.precisionformedicine.com].



