F24 AG Extends European Market Leadership by Acquiring M-PLIFY S.A.

- F24 gains around 150 additional enterprise clients in Luxembourg and Belgium

- Acquisition makes F24 the number one within French speaking markets in Europe

F24 AG further strengthens its leading European market position in the field of emergency notification, crisis management and critical communications with the acquisition of the Luxembourgian company M-PLIFY S.A, the leading provider of SaaS-based alerting and crisis management solutions in Luxembourg and Belgium.



As a result, F24 gains access to around 150 enterprise customers in Luxembourg and Belgium and thus F24 becomes the number one service provider within the French speaking markets. The acquisition of M-PLIFY S.A with its main product AlarmTILT is in line with F24's strategy of establishing the leading pan-European crisis management and emergency notification platform. Besides organic growth, F24's growth plan is successfully accelerated by this acquisition as part of the F24 buy-and-build-strategy. Raymond James acted as exclusive M&A advisor to F24 and the management shareholders.



"We are delighted to welcome the leading provider for SaaS-based alerting and crisis management in Luxembourg and Belgium to F24," says Dr. Jörg Rahmer, spokesperson of the F24 executive board and responsible for strategy, innovation and product management. "This is an important step to significantly extend our market coverage within Europe and which makes F24 the clear number one within the highly attractive French speaking markets."



The M-PLIFY S.A. will be a wholly owned subsidiary of F24 AG. CEO Izidor Ciglar will fully continue his work in order to further deliver excellent service to his clients. He also re-invests a significant part of his proceeds into F24. The transaction will enable both companies to deliver an even more comprehensive suite of solutions to a larger number of enterprises.



Izidor Ciglar: "We are very much looking forward to be part of F24 and are especially glad that our common approach to offer high quality services and work hand in hand with our clients will not only be continued but even further extended. Personally, I am looking very much forward to actively shape the future within F24. Joining forces is vital in today's globalised world."



Dr. Joerg Rahmer adds: "What unites us both, is the strong relationships with our local clients and our global perspective. Based on this fundament we will further continue F24's sustainable growth plan." Since 2017, F24 has already doubled the size of the team and boosted the expansion by opening seven new offices. With several locations across Europe, the Middle East, and South America, F24 is now supporting more than 1,700 enterprise clients in over 80 countries.



