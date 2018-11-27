"Hamburg is Hub for the New Silk Road in Europe": Hamburg Chamber of Commerce China Summit With Vice Premier Liu, EU Competition Commissioner Ves

HAMBURG, Germany, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Hamburg Chamber of Commerce head Tobias Bergmann emphasised to 450 guests Hamburg's great significance as part of the New Silk Road at the closing lunch of the China Summit, which was held in the chamber's Commerce Hall. "Hamburg will have a key role as terminus and hub of the land and marine Silk Road routes in Europe," Bergmann said.



In his welcoming address, Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher highlighted that Hamburg was in possession of unique conditions in Europe as Germany's centre of expertise for modern maritime logistics and with its rail links. "Up to 30 trains a week are already currently making the trip between Hamburg and 27 Chinese cities," Tschentscher said.



Reciprocal investment was a route to closer cooperation along the New Silk Road and was at the focus of the initiative, he said. In his opening speech, the chief executive of the First Eastern Investment Group in Hongkong, Victor L.L. Chu, had earlier highlighted the added long-term economic and cultural value. "We must not forget that by enabling greater mobility and connectivity between various regions through infrastructure developments, trade, investment and cultural exchanges will naturally follow," Chu said. Conference Co-Chairman Robert Lorenz-Meyer believes Hamburg is on the right road: "Hamburg is a positive example for how European and Chinese businesses work together successfully to stimulate innovation and sustainable growth." The presence of Chinese Vice Premier Liu He underlined the significance that China's government attached to the Chamber of Commerce conference, Lorenz-Meyer said. And participation by European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager showed that Europe was extending its hand to China for integration within a rules-based international order, he said. "Europe and China have a shared interest in strengthening the rule-based international system for a global level playing field and fair competition. I hope that our meeting today will confirm these shared objectives to help address concerns within the global rules and avoid unilateral measures, " underlined EU-Commissioner Vestager in her keynote speech.



