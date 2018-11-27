Mayoly Spindler: New Study Shows Test & Treat Strategy Using Urea Breath Tests Is Cost-effective in Managing Symptoms and Consequences From Infec

PARIS, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Helicobacter pylori infection is a major public health issue affecting 60% of the world's population with 90% of Peptic Ulcers attributed to and 80% of Gastric Cancers associated with Hp infection.



With the support of an international expert panel composed of Pr Javier Gisbert & Dr Adrian Mc Nicholl (Spain), Pr Francesco Franceschi (Italy), Pr Peter Malfertheiner (Germany) and methodologists, a new study has been carried out to assess different strategies for Helicobacter pylori infection diagnosis & eradication control.



The results have been presented by Dr Adrian McNicholl (Hospital Universitario de La Princesa, Madrid, Spain) at the XXXIst International Workshop on Helicobacter & Microbiota in Inflammation and Cancer in Kaunas (Lithuania) on 14th September 2018 during a "State of the Art" session.



The study shows that a "Test & Treat strategy" including the use of Urea Breath Tests as recommended in Spain is as effective as carrying out an endoscopy alone and has shown to be cheaper and more cost-effective than the symptomatic treatment strategy to manage dyspeptic patients. This strategy also seems to be the most cost-effective to prevent gastric cancer.



Pr Javier Gisbert, (Hospital Universitario de La Princesa, Madrid, Spain) stated: "Although this Test & Treat" strategy is incorporated in guidelines in multiple countries, the analysis of the European Hp registry covering more than 20,000 patients shows that it is not always implemented. We need to teach our colleagues to align clinical practice with guidelines and the results from this cost-effectiveness study is an excellent opportunity for this."



Jean-Nicolas Vernin, President of Mayoly Spindler declared: "As a key player in the field of Helicobacter pylori infection management, Mayoly Spindler is very proud to support this project with the aim to improve the diagnostic and the management of patients with Hp infection and help prevent Peptic Ulcer and Gastric Cancer across the world."



By increasing awareness from Health Authorities, insurers, physicians, pharmacists and patients on the need for early diagnosis and eradication of Hp infection, this study will contribute to develop efficient prevention programs against Peptic Ulcer and Gastric Cancer.



