Managed Access innovator RareiTi appoints Dr. Olivia Kessel as Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology enabled, data-driven Managed Access company RareiTi is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Olivia Kessel as Chief Medical Officer. "The addition of Dr. Kessel to the RareiTi executive team is indicative of our focus on addressing the needs of the rare disease community. We have worked closely with Dr. Kessel since she joined the RareiTi Advisory Board where her clinical and commercial experience have proven invaluable to us and our clients," noted RareiTi Chief Executive Officer Alex Evans.



Dr. Kessel's healthcare career spans two decades focused on patient empowerment and creating patient-centric solutions. A skilled and accomplished leader across geographies and cultures--from medical wards to founding a not-for-profit in Swaziland to senior positions with global biopharmaceutical companies, including Abbvie and Gilead--her passion for the patient has driven her career.



Dr. Kessel launched AbbVie Care in the UK, implementing services to improve patient outcomes while demonstrating the significant ROI of patient-centered strategies. She is the founder of Evolve Care, a health coaching, training and consulting firm focused on patient empowerment, and she has been appointed Honorary Professor for Patient Centric Design at the De Montfort University in Leicester, UK.



Dr. Kessel is former Chairperson at Head Medical, and she served Ingeus as Medical Director, where she supported the company in making strategic clinical decisions and was responsible for ensuring adherence to the highest clinical and governance standards.



RareiTi co-founders Natalie Douglas and Wendy White said, "As a physician and entrepreneur with significant pharma industry experience, Olivia's credentials provide the perfect fit to meet the needs of our clients and their patient communities."



Says Dr. Kessel, "I am thrilled to be joining the RareiTi team and to bring my professional and life experience to bear on driving much needed innovation to some of the companies and patients that need it most."



About RareiTi



RareiTi offers a new Managed Access model to the pharmaceutical industry delivering solutions to meet the unmet needs of people and communities across the globe impacted by rare disease. Our Managed Access and patient support programs provide care beyond therapy, combining customizable solutions with white glove service. We combine a breadth of global experience, cutting edge technologies and analytics that deliver better outcomes. To find out more, visit www.rareiti.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2956038-1&h=3356340767&u=https%3A%2F%2Furldefense.proofpoint.com%2Fv2%2Furl%3Fu%3Dhttp-3A__www.rareiti.com_%26d%3DDwMFaQ%26c%3DeuGZstcaTDllvimEN8b7jXrwqOf-v5A_CdpgnVfiiMM%26r%3Dtk1ulBI24V2rLMn2dkfaW4kWLi1MJQkUlPMLYUM5sOY%26m%3Do3edUacYzHrYX8Y1KV64V7B-p-f5HlK0nS8oPnXPPaQ%26s%3D_JBoVG9RWz_xHZGo1jczZrkpxKjleIL_l02En3dJNvE%26e%3D&a=www.rareiti.com] or email us at info@rareiti.com [mailto:info@rareiti.com].



