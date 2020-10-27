Yeastar Launches New P-Series PBX System Targeting SMEs with Higher Expectations

XIAMEN, China and DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com [https://www.yeastar.com/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch]), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, today announced the official release of its new P-Series PBX System [https://www.yeastar.com/p-series-pbx-system/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch] at its first global launch event. More than just a PBX, Yeastar's P-Series converges voice, mobility, presence, collaboration, and more to present an elite "PBX-Plus-More" solution.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg ]



"With over a decade of hands-on experience, Yeastar is moving ahead with lofty ambitions to shape the future of SME communications," said Alan Shan, CEO of Yeastar. "We launch P-Series PBX System to live up and exceed higher customer expectations. With this offering, we are looking for a channel expansion to serve a fairly sizeable market by filling the UC gap and enabling extra productivity for SMEs."



As demonstrated at the virtual launch event, some highlights of P-Series PBX System include:





-- More functionalitiesWith superior VoIP capabilities built right in,

P-Series PBX System also introduces UC clients

[https://www.yeastar.com/unified-communications/linkus-softphone/?utm_so

urce=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch] to

provide cross-device functionality, flexibility, and geographical

independence, an economical call center solution

[https://www.yeastar.com/call-center/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=r

eferral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch] for SME service centers to boost

customer satisfaction, an intuitive operator panel for receptionists to

streamline call operation, and more.

-- More convenienceP-Series PBX System features intelligent design to

deliver unparalleled user and administrator experience, such as

visualized call management, NFC write/read for easy IP address

configuration, granular permissions based on customized user roles, and

enriched presence status suitable for various scenarios.

-- More possibilitiesYeastar also revealed that more advanced features are

under development and will be rolled out in the future, including WebRTC

call, video conferencing, CRM integration, CTI, etc. Software-based and

cloud-based deployment options are also on the roadmap, as well as more

seamless 3(rd)-party integrations to deliver a truly unified experience.

Click here [https://youtu.be/WGFQTVkxw4g] to watch Yeastar's global launch event. More details about P-Series PBX System can be found here [https://www.yeastar.com/p-series-pbx-system/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch].



About Yeastar



Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200,000 customers. Yeastar customers enjoy the easy-to-own and easy-to-manage communications solutions that have been consistently recognized for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit www.yeastar.com [https://www.yeastar.com/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch].



Media Contact:

Aviva Li

+86-592-5503309

marketing@yeastar.com [mailto:marketing@yeastar.com]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg]



Web site: https://www.yeastar.com//



