Yeastar Launches New P-Series PBX System Targeting SMEs with Higher Expectations

dinsdag 27 oktober 2020 13:01 Economie
XIAMEN, China and DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com [https://www.yeastar.com/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch]), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, today announced the official release of its new P-Series PBX System [https://www.yeastar.com/p-series-pbx-system/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch] at its first global launch event. More than just a PBX, Yeastar's P-Series converges voice, mobility, presence, collaboration, and more to present an elite "PBX-Plus-More" solution.

"With over a decade of hands-on experience, Yeastar is moving ahead with lofty ambitions to shape the future of SME communications," said Alan Shan, CEO of Yeastar. "We launch P-Series PBX System to live up and exceed higher customer expectations. With this offering, we are looking for a channel expansion to serve a fairly sizeable market by filling the UC gap and enabling extra productivity for SMEs."

As demonstrated at the virtual launch event, some highlights of P-Series PBX System include:


-- More functionalitiesWith superior VoIP capabilities built right in,
P-Series PBX System also introduces UC clients
[https://www.yeastar.com/unified-communications/linkus-softphone/?utm_so
urce=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch] to
provide cross-device functionality, flexibility, and geographical
independence, an economical call center solution
[https://www.yeastar.com/call-center/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=r
eferral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch] for SME service centers to boost
customer satisfaction, an intuitive operator panel for receptionists to
streamline call operation, and more.
-- More convenienceP-Series PBX System features intelligent design to
deliver unparalleled user and administrator experience, such as
visualized call management, NFC write/read for easy IP address
configuration, granular permissions based on customized user roles, and
enriched presence status suitable for various scenarios.
-- More possibilitiesYeastar also revealed that more advanced features are
under development and will be rolled out in the future, including WebRTC
call, video conferencing, CRM integration, CTI, etc. Software-based and
cloud-based deployment options are also on the roadmap, as well as more
seamless 3(rd)-party integrations to deliver a truly unified experience.
Click here [https://youtu.be/WGFQTVkxw4g] to watch Yeastar's global launch event. More details about P-Series PBX System can be found here [https://www.yeastar.com/p-series-pbx-system/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch].

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200,000 customers. Yeastar customers enjoy the easy-to-own and easy-to-manage communications solutions that have been consistently recognized for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit www.yeastar.com [https://www.yeastar.com/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_series_launch].

Media Contact:
Aviva Li
+86-592-5503309
marketing@yeastar.com [mailto:marketing@yeastar.com]

Web site: https://www.yeastar.com//

