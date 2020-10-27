Sojern Adds Metasearch to Multichannel Digital Marketing Platform Led by New Head of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2961574-1&h=114182686&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sojern.com%2F&a=Sojern], a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, today announced the addition of metasearch to its multichannel digital marketing platform designed for hotels, attractions and destinations. Now travel marketers can access all major digital marketing channels from a single provider: metasearch, display, native, video, connected TV, search, and social.



For more than a decade Sojern has built tools to help customers drive more direct bookings to their websites. Underpinned by proprietary data science and machine learning technology, Sojern's Traveler Platform leverages travel data sourced from thousands of partners around the globe to provide unprecedented insight into the traveler path to purchase. This information is then used to optimize digital marketing campaigns in real time to reach travelers in the right channel at the right time.



"Like everyone in travel, Sojern was significantly impacted by COVID-19. It hasn't exactly been 'down time' for us, but we used the past few months to focus our business strategy and double-down on what's working: building a robust suite of solutions to drive bookings for hotels, attractions and destinations," said Kurt Weinsheimer, Chief Solutions Officer. "Putting it simply: We built the most intelligent multichannel digital marketing platform for travel in existence today."



These enhancements were driven by Weinsheimer and Sojern's new vice president of product, Dave Goulden [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2961574-1&h=3984076382&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fin%2Fdave-goulden%2F&a=Dave+Goulden]. Goulden joined at the onset of the pandemic and has been working diligently to ensure Sojern's solutions are ready to power long-term booking growth for clients.



"We believe travel will come back even stronger than before, so we're investing now to make sure we can be the best partner to our customers worldwide long after the pandemic has ended," said Goulden.



For more information about COVID-19 recovery, find industry research here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2961574-1&h=3846126965&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phocuswright.com%2FTravel-Research%2FConsumer-Trends%2FCOVID19-Path-to-Recovery-Series&a=here]. For more information about Sojern, visit our new website: www.sojern.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2961574-1&h=946598905&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sojern.com%2F&a=www.sojern.com].



