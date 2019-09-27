Mando opens a new R&D center in Europe

- Mando to expand technological leadership in the birthplace of autos -



SEOUL, South Korea and FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 11, Mando (CEO: Mong-won Chung, Il-Hwan Tak) held the opening ceremony of its new R&D center in Frankfurt, Germany joined by representatives from global automakers including Hyundai Motor Group, Ford, BMW, and Volkswagen.



Mando has operated R&D center in Frankfurt since 2010. The newly-built, 12,000m(2) R&D center is equipped with cutting edge test facilities and will employ over 120 R&D personnel. Mando's European R&D currently plays a pivotal role in development of innovative, future car technologies including autonomous driving, electric vehicles, and advanced chassis products. Feigel Hans-Jörberg holds the leading role for the top-caliber workforce of specialists working on such advanced technologies as Integrated Dynamic Brakes (IDB).



Mando announced it will continue to expand customer-focused global R&D investments in order to secure core technology for future automobiles and solidify its position as a leading supplier in the global automotive market.



Mando CEO Mong-won Chung stated "while the global auto industry is going through a difficult period, Mando will continue its growth through the pioneering spirit demonstrated in Europe," and "Mando's R&D capabilities and technological leadership will blossom here in the birthplace of autos."



Mando's relationship with Europe began in 1989 with winter tests in Sweden. Mando opened its Frankfurt office back in 1996 and since then has launched headquarters in Germany, production sites in Poland and Turkey, and two R&D centers in Germany as it continues to challenge and grow in the European market.



Mando secured its first European contract from GM-Opel in 1997 and has now expanded business relationships with most European automakers including BMW, Volkswagen, Volvo, Peugeot, and Citroën.



Mando has shown continued efforts in expanding their global R&D capabilities, now having R&D presence in Korea, Germany, US, and India, and maintains R&D expense in excess of 5% of sales.



Mando is a global auto parts company specializing in design and production of brake, steering, suspension, and ADAS parts while holding the highest level of independent technology in autonomous driving amongst global auto parts makers.



