UNISOC Unveils Fully Upgraded Octa-Core SoC Tiger T618 with Powerful Image and AI Capabilities

BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC, a leading global supplier of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets today launched Tiger T618, the new Octa-core architecture LTE mobile platform featuring fully upgraded image processing and AI capabilities to provide an unparalleled smartphone experience for users around the world.



UNISOC Tiger T618 is based on 12nm process and combines two 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex-A75 and six 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 processors with a Mali G52 MP2 GPU. The high-performance smartphone platform delivers eye-popping image quality, boasts the fifth-generation of UNISOC-proprietary Image Engine Vivimagic 5.0, integrated Tri-core ISP, and supports the popular 48-megapixel camera. With fully upgraded image processing algorithms and innovative AI Tunning tools, Tiger T618 offers users a superior shooting experience.



To deliver an evolved photography experience, UNISOC Tiger T618 SoC includes a range of impressive features, including:





-- Seamless Zoom: The new Tri-core ISP supports multi-processing

ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto image data at the same time,

enabling non-delay switching and taking farther, clearer, and more vivid

photos.

-- Near and Distant HD: Featuring the "ultra-wide-angle + wide-angle +

telephoto" three-camera solution, Tiger T618 supports three-stage

synthetic zoom, combined with the powerful zoom capabilities of

telephoto camera and the new generation of multi-camera image fusion

technology, greatly improving the quality of pictures.

-- Accurate Image Restoration: UNISOC Tiger T618 is integrated with

ultra-wide-angle lens distortion correction algorithm to correct image

effectively, thus making images more realistic. The SoC is capable of

retaining bright area details in high dynamic scenes, it further

improves the brightness, contrast and color of images in low-light.

Featuring high-precision algorithms, Tiger T618 effectively improves

image layering.

-- Improved AI Engine: Integrated with the visual digital signal processor

(VDSP), the AI function of UNISOC Tiger T618 goes forward a big step,

which better meets highly demanding requirements of edge detection and

AI processing, and supports features such as smart photo classification,

scene recognition, face unlocking, AI beautification and AI bokeh for

photos and videos and AI retouching. UNISOC Tiger T618 also integrates

face detection hardware, enabling high-efficiency, low-cost

implementation of popular features such as face unlocking.

The UNISOC Tiger T618 supports Android Neural Network API (NNAPI), enabling third-party application developers to implement multiple AI functions more efficiently and economically.



In terms of display, Tiger T618 features a wide gamut color management system and an intelligent context recognition system that is capable of customized natural color temperature adjustment, brightness adaptation, dynamic definition enhancement and other image quality adjustment features. Daylight visual enhancement and dynamic contrast enhancement technology allow users to enjoy a high-quality display in both indoor and outdoor environments. Blue-light suppression adjustment, adaptive screen brightness control, and intelligent resolution switching technologies helps to protect user's eyes.



For wireless communication, Tiger T618 supports six wireless radio modes, TDD-LTE / FDD-LTE/TD-SCDMA/WCDMA/CDMA2000/GSM. It also supports Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS) technologies allowing both SIM slots to support 4G performance and VoLTE, ViLTE, HD voice and video calling.



