Greatness in Ordinary: The Spirit that Inspires GAC Motor

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Do the right thing and stick to it. That's the belief passed down from a forest ranger to his son following his 41 years worth of effort transforming about 2.27 square kilometres of a barren mountain into a lush paradise after planting half a million trees. Following retirement, his daily routine of protecting and patrolling the forest they built together has passed to his son.



Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8583351-gac-motor-greatness-in-ordinary/ [https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8583351-gac-motor-greatness-in-ordinary/]



This story about an ordinary old man and his son in Jiangxi Province, China, has been recorded by GAC Motor and spread to more people.



Trees represent their hope for a better future. Driven by this hope, the two generations have contributed their lives to the task of planting and protecting trees day after day. They never considered themselves as "great" but have already achieved it by the accumulative effort in their daily life, winning a wide range of green trees.



All greatness originates from the persistence of doing the right thing in daily life. GAC Motor tells the story of greatness created by ordinary people who stick to their beliefs and persevere, generation after generation. It not only pays tribute to them with 'Salute the Ordinary' but also follows the same road of these ordinary people when realizing its commitment to achieving the dream of creating an enjoyable life of mobility for global consumers.



Driven by innovation, GAC Motor has focused on doing the right thing by insisting on forward development while adhering to the highest standards of design, production, distribution and after-sales service and to a refusal to compromise in the face of challenges. This has helped the company to win awards and increasing market recognition.



GAC Motor has ranked first among all Chinese brands for seven consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study(SM) (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.



Following its vision of pursuing greatness, inspired by the stories of these ordinary people, GAC Motor will continuously devote itself to the development of products and services renowned for excellence to global consumers.



