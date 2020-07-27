TI Fluid Systems is Awarded the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems , a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, is part of the 2020 cohort of issuers to receive London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark.



This classification, first introduced in 2019, was created to highlight companies and investment funds listed on all segments of London Stock Exchange's Main Market and AIM that are driving the global green economy. To qualify for the Green Economy Mark, companies and funds must generate 50% or more of their total annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the global green economy.



"TI Fluid Systems is pleased to be awarded the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark, recognizing the scale of environmental benefit TI Fluid Systems products provide to the global automotive market," said Bill Kozyra, President and CEO of TI Fluid Systems. "As a leading global manufacturer of highly engineered fluid and thermal management systems, TI Fluid Systems enables vehicle manufacturers to sustainably reduce CO2 emissions and improve fuel economy across all vehicle types, especially hybrid and battery electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing to support our world's transition to greener vehicles and keeping our environment clean, making our world a better place to live."



About TI Fluid Systems TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 108 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.



