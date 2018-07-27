Opera Limited Prices Its Initial Public Offering

OSLO, Norway, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (the "Company"), a pioneer in providing innovative web browsers, and more recently, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 9,600,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing two of the Company's ordinary shares, at a price to the public of $12.00 per ADS.



The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "OPRA" on Friday, July 27, 2018. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 31, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Concurrent with the IPO, the Company will also complete a private placement of its $60 million of its shares to certain private investors. In addition, Opera Limited has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,440,000 ADSs. China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Carnegie AS is acting as a co-manager for the proposed offering.



A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 30, 2018, and declared effective by the SEC on July 26, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



The offering of the ADSs is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, 28th Floor, 350 Park Avenue, New York 10022, via telephone: +1-646-794-8800, or via email: g_prospectus@cicc.com.cn; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: +1-800-831-9146, or via email: prospectus@citi.com.



About Opera



Since its founding in 1996, Opera has been a pioneer in shaping the future of the internet. Providing faster and more innovative web browsers as well as Opera News, the AI-driven content discovery platform, Opera had more than 320 million average monthly active users in the first quarter of 2018.



Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Follow our news at: http://blogs.opera.com/news/ [http://blogs.opera.com/news/]



For more information, please contact: Investor-relations@opera.com [mailto:Investor-relations@opera.com]



