thyssenkrupp Announces New Elevator High-rise Test Tower in Atlanta

thyssenkrupp Elevator, one of the world's largest elevator companies and a market leader in North America, is going to build a new, world-class headquarters near The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County, Georgia.



The thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas Complex will house more than 900 full-time employees and upon completion, will include three facilities anchored by a state-of-the-art, 128-meter-tall elevator test tower, the tallest of its kind in the U.S. and one of the tallest in the world. It will be situated near the Atlanta Braves baseball stadium.



With 18 shafts, the test tower will be used to trial new concepts and conduct product pilots that will transform the elevator industry.



According to thyssenkrupp Elevator CEO, Andreas Schierenbeck: "Our new test tower in Atlanta will be a testimony to thyssenkrupp's commitment to investing in its global network of innovation centers, which all have forged ever-deepening ties with students and universities nearby," he says. "Within our network of spectacular high-speed test towers in Germany and China, the new facility in Atlanta will be the third laboratory for futuristic technologies such as the world's first rope-less elevator, MULTI, and the proven high capacity, two cabins per shaft elevator, TWIN."



Completion is expected by early 2022.



About us: With sales of EUR7.7 billion in fiscal 2016/2017 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time by applying thyssenkrupp's unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers innovative products and services designed to meet customers' requirements. The portfolio includes elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair lifts as well as tailored service solutions.



