Chubb announces appointment of Matthew Hardy as Executive Vice President, Global Energy, Chubb Overseas General

LONDON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the appointment of Matthew Hardy as Executive Vice President, Global Energy, Chubb Overseas General.



The appointment is effective 1 July and Matt will report to Timothy O'Donnell, the newly-appointed Division President, Commercial Property & Casualty, Chubb Overseas General.



Matt was previously Product Head - Energy for Chubb Global Markets and Head of International Energy for Chubb Overseas General, where he led Chubb's efforts to develop and deliver innovative solutions for its energy clients' complex international risk management needs. He joined the business in 1996 as an Assistant Underwriter and has since progressed to Head of Onshore Energy before becoming Chief Underwriting Officer, Chubb Overseas General Energy and later Head of the International Energy Division.



Matt replaces Roger Giddings who will leave Chubb later in the year. Roger will work closely with Matt to ensure a smooth transition.



Timothy O'Donnell, Division President, Commercial Property & Casualty, Chubb Overseas General, said: "I am delighted that Matt has been appointed to this important role. He is a highly respected figure across the industry and his experience and understanding will help drive our business forward in the highly competitive global energy insurance market. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Roger for his contribution to the company."



In a further change to the team, Riaz Thanduparakkal has been promoted to the role of Product Head Chubb Global Markets Energy. The appointment is effective 1 July and Riaz will report to Matthew Shaw, Division President for Chubb Global Markets and Matthew Hardy, Executive Vice President, Global Energy. Riaz was previously Energy Senior Underwriter. He has 16 years of experience in the industry and began his career as a Client Manager at Oman Insurance Company in Dubai. Riaz moved to London in 2006, where he worked at Marsh as a Client Manager in the Energy Practice, before joining Chubb (then ACE) in 2011 as an underwriter in the upstream energy team.



