OKEx Announces Launch of Its Beacon Program - Mentorship and Masterclass Series for the European Region

VALLETTA, Malta, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com [http://www.okex.com/]), the world's largest cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, announces the launch of its OKEx Beacon Program [https://www.okex.com/promotion/fd75GA], a Masterclass and Mentorship series specifically for the European region, today. The program consists of a combination of individual masterclass presentations and mentorship monitoring for a limited number of participants. Classes will be given by top OKEx executives as well as prominent media representatives in the space. All participant mentoring will be exclusively provided by OKEx's leadership team. Application starts today to 7 June 2020.



A focus on the European region



The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in economic downturn and widespread unemployment worldwide with Europe being one of the hardest-hit regions. The European Union's (EU) economy looks set to plummet by 7.4% in 2020 with an unemployment rate of 9% in what its forecasts call "the deepest economic recession in its history."([1] )UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also warned that the country will likely experience a recession "the likes of which we haven't seen."([2])



With the road to recovery looking long, OKEx believes that there is a glimmer of hope amid all the negativity for some of those affected. As many people are forced to stay at home furloughed from their employment, now is their chance to explore the thriving blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.



Starting from the end of May, the OKEx Beacon Program will provide them with exactly this. The opportunity for those who are interested in blockchain and crypto to learn more about the space.



Blockchain education from the very best



The program consists of a one-month exclusive mentorship with OKEx executives, along with three masterclasses given by them and industry professionals on a specific topic in blockchain and crypto. A total of six mentees will be recruited.



The program mentors are OKEx CEO Jay Hao and Director of Financial Markets Lennix Lai, who will mentor three participants each on Telegram. Apart from daily engagement with the OKEx team, participants will take part in 30-minute weekly mentoring sessions with the two executives.



Each masterclass will take around 15-30 minutes, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session for the presenter to answer questions, provide further guidance and clarity on the classes. After each class, the mentees will be given an assignment in response to the class content. Confirmed masterclass speakers are from crypto media, including CNBC Crypto Trader's Lindsay Joo and Crypto 101 podcast host Matthew Aaron, along with Lennix Lai.



The series will cover a wide range of topics, from an overall view on blockchain, and an easy step-by-step guide to buying crypto for the first time, to the marketing strategies of blockchain companies, the ICO boom, and trading crypto derivatives.



"We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the world and the European region in particular. Many people are confined at home and their livelihoods are affected. Through the Beacon program, we aim to provide a window to the blockchain and crypto industry. We hope that participants and mentors can both benefit from it, perhaps some of them can even kickstart their careers in this space," said OKEx CEO Jay Hao.



"The key to blockchain and crypto adoption lies in education. We are hoping OKEX could spark the fire of innovation with the Beacon Program. Afterall, the crypto industry would only thrive with more informed communities," said Lennix Lai, Director of Financial Markets of OKEx.



OKEx Beacon program starts its application from now to June 7, 2020. For application and further information, please stay tuned to OKEx Beacon Program [https://bit.ly/OKExBeacon] and OKEx Twitter [https://twitter.com/OKEx].





