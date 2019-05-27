Huawei Wins MIREC Technology Innovation Award

MEXICO CITY, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At MIREC Week 2019, Huawei 1500V Smart PV Solution won the MIREC Technology Innovation Award. It is another world-class award following Huawei's SUN2000 15-20KTL series smart inverter winning the Intersolar Award at the Intersolar Europe 2019, and represents the worldwide recognition of Huawei FusionSolar Smart PV Solution by the solar PV industry, while fully demonstrating Huawei's crucial innovation strength.



MIREC Week is the leading clean energy event in Mexico. The MIREC Technology Innovation Award winner is selected to honor the innovative renewable energy technology that is groundbreaking in its field and stands out significantly from existing solutions. Huawei 1500V Smart PV Solution was released at Intersolar Europe in May 2019. Its key competitiveness is constitutive of its technological innovation in three trends: higher yields, smart O&M, and safe & reliable.



Higher yields: With multi-MPPT design, the string inverter minimizes PV string mismatch and best matches for bifacial module, leading to 2% higher yields. Based on independent test report conducted by TÜV, Huawei inverter availability is 99.996%, ensuring long-term higher yields of PV plants.



Smart O&M: Huawei Smart I-V Curve diagnosis is able to carry out online I-V curve analysis on entire strings with advanced diagnosis algorithm. The scanning helps to find and identify the strings with low performance or malfunction automatically, which helps to achieve proactive maintenance, higher O&M efficiency and minimize operation cost. Online I-V curve scanning on all strings of 100MW plant can be completed within 15 minutes.



Safe & reliable: 1500V Smart PV solution upgrades the protection level to IP66 and can easily protect against powerful jets of water. The fuse free design removes the need for outward components.



Kevin Luis Gutierrez Trevino said: "Based on Huawei 1500V Smart PV Solution, Huawei will pioneer the intelligent leap in terms of higher yields, smart O&M, and safe & reliable, helping customers business success and jointly building a fully connected, intelligent world."



