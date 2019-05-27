ToJoy cooperates with international talents to implement the strategy of globalization

BEIJING, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lu Junqing, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ToJoy Shared Group, a leading global O2O business platform, shares his experience of how he managed to attract global talents.



Most enterprises would employ international talents during the stage of transformation and improvement. Nowadays, Chinese enterprises are eager for high-end innovation-oriented talents, but most talents don't have the ability to support the enterprises' transformation and improvement. The cause lies in the gap between the demand for talents and the inadequacy of competent employees in the reform of enterprises. Therefore, only an international management system can match global talents.



In the past six months, a private Chinese enterprise has set a good model for us to solve this problem.



As of late, leading figures such as Jose Maria Figueres, the former president of Costa Rica; Boris Tadic, the former president of Serbia; Yves Leterme, the former prime minister of Belgium; and Ge Jun, the former Global Vice President of Apple Inc. have joined ToJoy Shared Group.



Taking Ge Jun as an example, he experienced the two influential emerging eras represented by Intel and Apple respectively. Therefore, he was determined to create a promising future brought by unicorn enterprises and sharing economy.



Expanding on Lu Junqing's experience.



First, all the three political leaders played a vital role in accelerating the economic and cultural development of China and their motherlands during their terms of office.



Second, they have abundant political experience and great business wisdom. Also, they are highly capable of predicting the global economic landscape.



Third, they speak highly of the culture and values of ToJoy and are interested in starting businesses, sharing resources and achieving win-win results.



ToJoy has been committed to accelerating the development of Chinese private enterprises. To date, it has provided services for over 100,000 enterprises and established 100 wholly-owned companies and holding corporations in 38 cities worldwide.



On November 20, 2018, the American branch of ToJoy Shared Group was put into operation in New York, a sign that the unicorn enterprise accelerator has gone global. The overseas business of ToJoy has covered countries and regions such as the US, Europe, Latin America and ASEAN. Head offices have been established in Vienna, Paris, New York, Hong Kong and other international metropolises. It is now preparing for expansion to Japan, South Korea and India.



