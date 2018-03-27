New Amulet Hotkey CoreStation Solutions Simplify Windows Migration and Enhance Compute Performance

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



- Unique architecture: combines Intel(R) Xeon(R) Scalable processors and NVIDIA(R)

Tesla(R) data center GPUs with the efficiency of blades, and the cost benefits of

rack-based systems, to handle today's evolving workloads.

- Market leading density: drives efficiency and performance with up to 128 GPU

accelerated virtual desktops across four dual-socket servers in only 2U of rack

space.

- Powerful performance: to handle graphics and GPU accelerated compute for virtual

workstation, high-performance computing, big data analytics, machine learning and deep

learning.





Amulet Hotkey Inc., a leader in design, manufacturing and system integration for remote physical and virtual workstation solutions, today announced a significant addition to the CoreStation blade family based on the Dell EMC PowerEdge FX architecture.



For the first time, powerful NVIDIA Tesla data center GPUs can be used in the industry leading Dell EMC PowerEdge FX architecture. The Amulet Hotkey CoreStation VFC640 GPU accelerated blade server uses a unique PCIe expansion module and GPU card developed in collaboration with Dell EMC and NVIDIA product engineering teams. Two Amulet Hotkey DXF-EXP-V modules support up to eight NVIDIA Tesla P6 GPUs in the FX2 server chassis, while maintaining the benefits of the FC640 blades and FX2 architecture. The result is a powerful and agile platform that can handle a broad range of workloads.



"The Amulet Hotkey CoreStation VFC640 expands upon the market leading blade workstation portfolio designed to meet the graphics and compute performance needs of professionals while driving customers' IT transformations," said Andrew Jackson, president, Amulet Hotkey Inc. "Our unique solution enables up to eight powerful GPUs, with up to four dual-socket servers in a PowerEdge FX2s chassis. Delivering this capability in an industry standard 2U rackmount form factor demonstrates our commitment to use innovative design and manufacturing to meet enterprise IT needs for a truly flexible and scalable computing architecture."



"NVIDIA Tesla data center GPUs and NVIDIA virtual GPU software dramatically increase the graphics and compute performance of blade servers to handle evolving workflows with AI, photorealism and unlimited mobility," said Bob Pette, Vice President, professional visualization, NVIDIA. "Customers working with large datasets, complex models or graphics-intensive productivity applications found in Windows 10 can leverage the benefits of high-density blades integrating multiple Tesla GPUs, NVIDIA virtualization software, Dell EMC OEM Solutions and Amulet Hotkey technology."



"With the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, customers are looking for enhanced compute solutions that optimize these workloads," said Ron Pugh, Vice President and General Manager for the Americas, Dell EMC OEM Solutions. "We are excited to work with Amulet Hotkey to develop game changing solutions for our customers that accelerate IT transformation."



Availability



The CoreStation VFC640 will be available in May 2018. Click here [https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001DohFpr_B86zhNHzH3iXoScFLTKSKEKNwFwF_jwQ5Yqr5--mDoG57EzP6zDE31OJmtnrCz1JDORDT4L-PnxxUnFTF6ePeYuIJcx0RHewm57k%3D ] to submit a request to participate in the CoreStation VFC640 Early Access Program. For more information visit http://www.amulethotkey.com [https://www.amulethotkey.com ].



