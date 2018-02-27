AccuWeather's European Managing Director to Join Customer Engagement Panel Discussion at 2018 Mobile World Congress

Brian Lavery to share insights on using weather to enhance customer engagement with mobile industry and technology leaders.



BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather, the fastest growing provider of weather forecasts and warnings and a global leader in digital media and weather-related big data, has announced that Brian Lavery, European Managing Director of AccuWeather, will be a featured participant on a panel discussion focused on customer engagement. The panel discussion will be held Tuesday, February 27 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, 4:15 to 5 p.m. in Hall 8, NEXTech Theatre F.



The discussion is part of a larger session, "Engagement Ecosystem: The New Shift to Streaming Data and Cohesive Messaging," sponsored and hosted by Braze (formerly Appboy), a customer engagement platform that forms strong bonds between people and the brands they love.



Lavery will join Tali Lafer, Head of Global CRM at Gett, the global on-demand taxi app; other marketing technology experts; and panel moderator Marissa Aydlett, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Braze, to discuss how to help drive transformative consumer experiences with the right mix of technologies, "live" customer views and modern stream processing.



AccuWeather is the most trusted mobile weather information source worldwide, and receives more than 300 million unique monthly visitors from around the world and 35 billion data requests daily.



"Weather is the one thing we can't plan our lives without knowing - whether at home, work or at other social engagements," Lavery said. "Engaging with users is perhaps the most critical component of modern marketing. As creators of the world's leading weather app, with multiple mobile customer checks daily, AccuWeather has unique insights about the potential of weather to extend and enhance customer engagement. I'm eager to share best practices with other industry leaders in this discussion."



Based in Dublin, Ireland, Lavery oversees new business development in Europe, spearheading continued growth in AccuWeather's digital media business and across expansive platforms. He is known for his personalized, solutions-based approach, working collaboratively with AccuWeather partners and clients to meet their goals.



Prior to joining AccuWeather, Lavery worked at Twitter, leading the expansion of the company's self-service ad platform across EMEA and managing marketing operations for small business advertisers and advertising agencies. He was previously a commercial manager at Vodafone and a management consultant with McKinsey & Co., where he specialized in telecommunications projects.



Lavery spent the early part of his career as a journalist, including six years as the Ireland reporter for The New York Times and an arts critic for various Irish media outlets. He has an MBA from Columbia Business School in New York, a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Yale University, and a qualification in Corporate Governance from University College Dublin. Lavery also is an advocate and community activist, serving as director of several non-profit organizations, and is an avid sea swimmer.



AccuWeather's participation in 2018 Mobile World Congress events closely follows the announcement that the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) has recognized AccuWeather with 2017 W3 digital awards - a Best in Show award for the AccuWeather iOS app and a Gold award for the AccuWeather Android app. This is the fourth time AccuWeather's apps have been recognized with W3 awards for providing a superior app experience.



Headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania, the company has additional locations, including a Severe Weather Center in Wichita, KS, as well as locations in New York, Oklahoma City, Montreal, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Mumbai.



About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com More than 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute(TM) forecasts with Superior Accuracy(TM) with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smartphones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Established in 1962 by Founder, President, and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers--a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs--AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites.



For information, visit AccuWeather.com [http://www.accuweather.com/].



CONTACT: Justin Roberti / 814.235.8756 / roberti@accuweather.com



Web site: http://www.accuweather.com/



