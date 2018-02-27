Red Bull Global Rallycross Launches Gold Class to Debut in 2018

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull Global Rallycross announced today the 2018 season launch of the Red Bull GRC Gold class. An evolution of the series' GRC Lites class from previous seasons, the new Gold class cars will debut aggressive bodywork and strategic mechanical updates designed to tighten up the field, highlight the skills of the drivers, and make for an incredible show for on-site spectators and broadcast viewers alike.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646588/Red_Bull_GRC_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646588/Red_Bull_GRC_logo.jpg]



"We are giving the sport of rallycross back to the drivers with the Gold class," says Colin Dyne, CEO Red Bull Global Rallycross. "By creating a more closely matched generation of top-tier rallycross vehicles, the Gold class will provide a platform where our drivers can highlight their driving skills and create even more dynamic racing for the fans."



For the 2018 season, the Gold class will replace the Supercars, and will join recently announced Polaris GRC to produce even closer racing, a hallmark of the series. The Gold class platform will include seven (7) events with twelve (12) rounds of racing, and the best overall media package in motorsports with all rounds of racing airing on the NBC network, as well as streaming on a soon-to-be-announced Turner Broadcasting digital platform.



The growth and evolution of the series continues to attract top tier drivers, teams and partners, including premier, multi-year partnerships with TOTAL as its Official Lubricant Partner, and Continental Tire as its Official Tire Partner for all classes, beginning in 2018.



Red Bull GRC will continue to revolutionize the motorsport landscape by introducing in 2019 a new purpose-built rallycross car known as the Platinum class. The Platinum class will serve as the premier series to complement both the Gold and Polaris classes already competing. More information on the Platinum class vehicle will be announced later this week.



Prospective race teams and drivers interested in learning more can contact the series at info@redbullglobalrallycross.com [mailto:info@redbullglobalrallycross.com].



About Red Bull Global Rallycross



Created to produce the most exciting action in all of motorsport, Red Bull Global Rallycross combines the best elements of stage rally, off-road and circuit racing in a fan-friendly environment. International superstars battle wheel-to-wheel over dirt, gravel, and the series' signature 70-foot jump. For more information visit http://www.redbullglobalrallycross.com [http://www.redbullglobalrallycross.com/].



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646588/Red_Bull_GRC_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646588/Red_Bull_GRC_logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Andrea Sobel, asobel@redbullglobalrallycross.com



Web site: http://redbullglobalrallycross.com/



