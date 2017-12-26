Stars Allianz 5A Index releases 2017 International Football Clubs Commercial Value Index Rankings

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stars Allianz 5A Index - 2017 International Football Clubs Commercial Value Index Rankings was recently released with the support of the China Youth Care Foundation's My Dream Fund.



As another Stars Allianz 5A Index Ranking compiled based on the company's proprietary 5A ecosystem, the new ranking will help the global sports sector evaluate the commercial value of football clubs.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621695/Stars_Allianz_5A_Index.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621695/Stars_Allianz_5A_Index.jpg]



Stars Allianz Online Sports & Culture Media Co. Ltd. ("Stars Allianz") is a comprehensive data analysis service provider for the sports industry in China, founded by industry professionals under the guidance of the authorities responsible for the development of the country's sports industry. The company is primarily engaged in product creation and design, investment, project management and business development relating to China's sports entertainment sector. With years of experience in market research, the firm continues to leverage its core high-quality resources in expanding its presence and in differentiating itself from peers on the back of its unrivaled advantages.



Contact:



Stars Allianz Tel: +86-10-5842-6873



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621695/Stars_Allianz_5A_Index.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621695/Stars_Allianz_5A_Index.jpg]



