Qorus and Microsoft join forces to launch no-cost sales enablement benefit to Microsoft partners in Western Europe

On Thursday the 28 November 2019, Microsoft will be hosting a webinar to kick off the launch of Qorus Content Hub for the Microsoft Partner Network to over 5,000 partners in 12 countries



SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qorus Content Hub - the sales enablement platform that connects people, content and data to help companies get to market fast and close more deals - will be made available (at no cost) to all Microsoft partners in Western Europe.



Partners use the platform to access the latest sales and marketing content from the Microsoft Partner Network (MPN).



Users have reported:





-- 50% less time searching for content

-- 5x faster creation of pitches and proposals

-- $20k annual productivity savings per user

-- 85% of partners have increased their use of Microsoft partner content

To find out more about Qorus Content Hub for the Microsoft Partner Network, and how to access it, partners are invited to join a webinar on Thursday the 28(th) of November.



https://www.cloudchampion.se/accelerate-sales-with-the-qorus-content-hub-for-microsoft-partner-networks-members/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2653148-1&h=3427589420&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cloudchampion.se%2Faccelerate-sales-with-the-qorus-content-hub-for-microsoft-partner-networks-members%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cloudchampion.se%2Faccelerate-sales-with-the-qorus-content-hub-for-microsoft-partner-networks-members%2F]



Are you one of the Microsoft partners who spend up to 8 hours a week looking for content and 2-3 days creating a single customer proposal?



During the 30-minute webinar, partners will learn all about this no-cost sales enablement benefit from Microsoft.



Join us to find out how to:





-- Use the Qorus content Hub to build a sales deck in 60 seconds

-- Get to market faster with MPN content you can customize about Azure,

Office 365 and Dynamics 365, and more

-- Access this new content without ever leaving your Office applications or

from your browser

-- Build and send MPN content to your clients - straight from Outlook, Word

and PowerPoint

-- Track client engagement for smarter follow-up conversations

Microsoft is offering the Qorus content Hub as a no-cost sales enablement benefit to all partners who use Office 365.



About Qorus



Qorus is the sales enablement platform that connects people, content, and data to get to market fast and win more deals.



Our software is incredibly powerful yet highly intuitive and very easy to use. It's integrated across Microsoft 365 and major CRMs. Our award-winning Customer Success Team ensures clients across all industries reach their goals.



We are a diverse, vibrant group with headquarters in Seattle and major offices in New York, London and Cape Town.



www.qorusdocs.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2653148-1&h=3762856756&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.qorusdocs.com%2F&a=www.qorusdocs.com]



